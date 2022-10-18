While the rumors of ‘all is not well’ between the director of Laal Singh Chaddha Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan has been floating around, the audience has been keeping an eye on receiving more information about the same. Amid all the speculations, the director has come up with a clarification on the same and normalized the unnecessary talks about the floating rumors.

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan has paved a long path together in the film industry. While the rumor of their friendship getting affected has startled the masses, the director has come up with a statement while putting stop on all the false rumors. While sharing a clarification statement on the same, the Laal Singh Chaddha director shared a picture capturing a fun moments of their friendship while adding a note on his social media, writing- “Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem.”

Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have given films like Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. The duo has entertained the audience with their amazing craft and now as the director has put a relief on the his fall out with Aamir, we would surly want to see them coming together for yet another project.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together for the Forrest Gump remake called Laal Singh Chaddha that released on August 11 in cinemas this year. Mixed response from critics and underwhelming performance in terms of commerce may have been heartbreaking for the entire team. But the film is getting an overwhelming response on Netflix.

And fans are digging out the cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film shows us how Laal Singh was the inspiration behind SRK’s iconic and signature pose of spreading his arms.

