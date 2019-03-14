Aamir Khan says he did not know Kangana Ranaut was upset with him for not supporting Manikarnika

Aamir Khan on 14 March said he was not aware of Kangana Ranaut being upset with him for not supporting her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana, in an interview, had claimed that she had attended the screening of Aamir's films Dangal and Secret Superstar, but the actor did not return the favour when it came to her movies. Kangana had also said that Alia Bhatt had not reciprocated as well.

"She was upset with me? Why?" Aamir asked when informed about Kangana's statement.

"She never told me she is upset with me. When I meet her I will ask her," he added.

Post Manikarnika's release, Kangana had attacked her contemporaries and other actors in Bollywood for not backing her film. The actress had said that she did not receive any open appreciation from any leading names in the Hindi film industry despite critics having lauded her performance in the film. "This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don't know what they are threatened by," Kangana had also said.

Aamir was speaking to the reporters on his 54th birthday. The actor also announced his next project, Lal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump, which he will co-produce with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 17:44:05 IST