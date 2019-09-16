Aamir Khan praises Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink trailer: Looks like Shonali Bose has made another fantastic film

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's much awaited upcoming Hindi feature The Sky is Pink was released on 10 September. The trailer depicts how the parents move heaven and earth to ensure their child's survival after a life-threatening disease. The trailer was well-received and garnered appreciation from all quarters.

Earlier today, Aamir Khan took to social media to praise the trailer.

Check out Aamir's tweet

I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!

Love.

a.https://t.co/6cA4ZU755P — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 16, 2019

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Sky is Pink is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents. Apart from Priyanka, the movie also stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim.

After the screening at TIFF, Priyanka took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film. The elated actor thanked Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, parents of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. Calling director Shonali the "true star of this film", she thanked her for helming the film. She went on to appreciate co-producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for their contribution.

Priyanka was last seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

The Sky is Pink is slated to hit the big screens on 11 October.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 11:44:50 IST