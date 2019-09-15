You are here:

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note after The Sky is Pink's TIFF premiere: 'Shonali Bose, you are the true star of this film'

Asian News International

Sep 15, 2019 12:00:55 IST

As The Sky is Pink premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.

An elated actor thanked Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, parents of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, on whose life's true story the movie is based.

Calling director Shonali Bose a "true star of this film", she thanked her for helming the film. She went on to appreciate co-producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for their contribution.

The global icon made the grand entrance to the 2019 Toronto Film Festival by wearing a ravishing black and white frill gown ensemble.

Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in the couture with sweetheart neckline. The dress also featured a black satin belt which added extra grace to the whole outfit.

At the gala, she was joined by the complete cast and crew excluding Zaira Wasim.

The Sky is Pink is based on Aisha, who was diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The story also follows her parents' love story.

The flick will hit the big screens on 11 October.

