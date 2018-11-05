Aamir Khan on Thugs of Hindostan ticket price hike: We should have theatres that are economical

Aamir Khan on 4 November said though he understands the producer's dilemma, he wants Thugs of Hindostan to be watched by people belonging to every economic strata of the society.

According to reports, Yash Raj Films, the producer and distributor of the film, had increased the ticket prices by at least ten per cent, higher than that of Sanju.

It was reported that the ticket prices will begin from around Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 in the premium multiplexes. Whereas, the single screen theatres may see the average price go up to Rs 200.

When asked about the hike in ticket prices of the film in order to milk the lucrative Diwali weekend, Aamir said in an interview that he was not aware about the surge.

He added, "I can understand. It is an expensive film. Personally, I am always for tickets to be cheaper. I think we should have theatres that are economical and people should go and watch the film in theatre."

"It is my dream that in India you should have theatres that are economical, middle group and posh. Everyone should have the opportunity to access the film and I hope that happens."

The film has been produced on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

Aamir, whose films have opened a new market for Bollywood in China, said Thugs of Hindostan might release in the neighbouring country in 2019.

"The film is being submitted to the censor board. It is a two-month long procedure and we might release in January."

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018 09:51 AM