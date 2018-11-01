You are here:

Aamir Khan praises Zero trailer; SRK shares photograph with Thugs of Hindostan actor

FP Staff

Nov,01 2018 19:33:33 IST

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero, scheduled to release on 2 November, was unveiled in a private screening on 31 October. Aamir Khan was also part of the audience who watched the preview and shared his feedback on Twitter.

SRK replied to the post soon after, with a photograph of the two actors captioned 'Hug from the Thug', referring to Aamir's period drama Thugs of Hindostan, which will release on 8 November.

SRK had also shared posters of his film featuring co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and will see SRK essaying the role of a vertically challenged man. Sharma will reportedly play a struggling scientist while Kaif will take on the role of an alcoholic for the first time. Zero will hit cinemas on 21 December.

Meanwhile, Aamir's film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kaif, Lloyd Owen and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

 

