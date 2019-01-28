Aamir Khan on Shah Rukh Khan's alleged exit from Saare Jahaan Se Achha, son Junaid's Bollywood debut

Amid rumours of Shah Rukh Khan's alleged exit from astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Aamir Khan has said that instead of making assumptions, people should wait for a statement from the actor.

According to Hindustan Times, during a media interaction, when Aamir was asked to comment on SRK's departure from the film he said, "Isn’t Shah Rukh Khan doing that film? Those are only reports, let’s wait until he makes an announcement about it."

One of the main reasons cited for SRK's rumoured withdrawal from the project was that the actor was accommodating dates for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Various reports have claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput would headline the biopic. However, now it is being said that the makers have approached Vicky Kaushal for the role.

The Rakesh Sharma biopic was earlier offered to Aamir, but the actor suggested SRK's name instead, since he gathered that he would be appropriate for the role.

Aamir was also asked about his son Junaid's debut in films. He said that his son's taste in films is quite similar to his but he will have to prove himself worthy of a role. "I've seen his work and I'm quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story... I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he'll be in the film. If not, he won't be," said Aamir, according to Press Trust of India.

The actor said Junaid has trained in acting and has been taking part in plays. "He has trained as an actor. He did two years of training and theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA (Los Angeles) and then he did plays for one year there. He has been in theatre for three years now."

Aamir said he would like his son to play strong characters rather than a "hero". "I would like to see him as a lead actor who plays characters, because I've always believed in that. You should always be playing characters and not hero. There's a difference. I've always felt happy that whenever my films come out, people call me by my characters name. That tells me my work has really hit home," he added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

