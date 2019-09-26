Aamir Khan on adapting Forrest Gump into Lal Singh Chaddha: Believe in a script if it excites me, remake or not

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan announced the Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks'classic Forrest Gump. Titled Lal Singh Chaddha, the film will be helmed by Advait Chandan, and co-produced by Aamir and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

The actor is currently traveling to North India for an extensive recce, scouting locations in Delhi, Punjab, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Rajasthan. In an interview to Hindustan Times to discuss the upcoming feature, his stance on remakes, and how excited he is to reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan after almost seven years.

Aamir confesses the film has been in making for the last eight years, and he is thrilled to watch it finally happening. While the plot details are kept under warp, he reveals the script is almost ready, and the team plans to begin filming from 1 November.

On Lal Singh Chaddha

Aamir is hopeful the audience will easily resonate with his character Lal Singh Chaddha, citing that he is lovable, and has a different way to look at things. When asked about whether it is a challenge to portray the character when he is above 50 (Tom Hanks was 28 when he acted in Forrest Gump), Aamir mentions each running shot in the original film was around 30 seconds, so that is not a problem at all.

On remakes

The 3 Idiots actor states he accepts the scripts which 'excites' him. He adds that he does not have any problem with remakes despite there being criticism about Bollywood losing its originality. "I believe that whenever a script excites me, I want to do it. I have done remakes in the past too. It Happened One Night was remade into Dil Hai KI Maanta Nahi, and Tamil film Ghajini was remade as Ghajini in Hindi. However, most of my films are original scripts. As a creative person, I feel it gives you an opportunity to reinterpret the same material,” he says.

On reuniting with Kareena

Aamir who previously collaborated with Kareena for 3 Idiots and Talaash, says he enjoys working with her. He calls Kareena a "wonderful actress", and is really excited to reunite with her for the upcoming feature.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 13:03:52 IST