Aamir Khan had his heart in the right place when he decided to make the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump as Laal Singh Chaddha. Written by Atul Kulkarni, directed by Advait Chandan, and co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18, the film released in cinemas on 12th of August to underwhelming collections and response from critics and audiences alike. The remake missed the mark by miles.

On one hand, there are reports that suggest Khan’s next film Mogul could be shelved post the debacle of this drama, another report, by Bollywood Hungama, stated the star has decided to forgo his fee for the film. This could save the studio from the loss of over Rs. 100 crore. A source was quoted saying, “If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself.”

It added, “He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself.” Aamir Khan is yet to comment on the failure of the film but was recently spotted in California and the picture went viral on social media. Khan’s last outing, Thugs of Hindostan, was a box-office failure too.

