Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which was in the making for over three years, released in cinemas on 11th of August, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box-office. Both the films underperformed, shocking the trade and industry alike. The unforeseen hostility of the audiences towards Hindi films is now a matter of deep concern for the industry. Laal Singh Chaddha was Khan’s first outing in four years and for it to nearly sink sans a trace is worrisome.

The writer of the film, Atul Kulkarni, has now shared a post, a cryptic one, on the film’s unfortunate failure. He tweeted, “When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris.” Only people he follows are allowed to reply to this tweet, which suggests he’s an unhappy man. He can smell a sense of celebration among the audiences on the film’s poor performance at the ticket windows. For weeks and months, fans were trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha. They have been furious over the lead pair’s irresponsible statements in the past that went viral in no time.

When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris. #globalphenomenon — atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) August 28, 2022

As per a recent report in India Today, Advait Chandan’s directorial on Day 17, which is on 27 August bagged just Rs. 0.5. Suffering badly at the box office, reportedly, even on Day 16, the movie hardly earned Rs. 0.6 crore at the box office. This was against the staggering Rs. 180 crore that have gone into the film.

This is the first time Aamir Khan has had two consecutive failures at the box-office. The last time he had to go through this purple patch was in 1999 and 2000, with the dual disasters of 1947 Earth and Mela. There was Indra Kumar’s Mann too, a strictly average affair. He bounced back with classics like Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. He also gave nearly 10 back-to-back hits from 2006 to 2017. These were Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 idiots, Talaash- The Answer Lies Within, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal, and Secret Superstar.

