Aamir Khan was nervous and excited for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha during the promotions and interviews. When the film, the official remake of Forrest Gump, opened in cinemas, it received a rather tepid response from both critics and audiences. This may have come as a shock and surprise for the leading man. He’s yet to comment on what could’ve possibly gone wrong, he was spotted in California, apparently on a break.

The actor was spotted at San Francisco, California when he bumped into a fan and obliged her for a selfie. The fan in question is Natasha, a girl who’s the senior reporter at Tech Crunch. Sharing the picture, she captioned- “yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists.”

yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists pic.twitter.com/gei8LgJ4Fu — natasha (@nmasc_) August 29, 2022

The picture has now gone viral on social media. The aftermath of Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure has affected Khan’s next Mogul. As per agency reports, Bhushan Kumar, son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, was keen on bringing his father’s journey in the entertainment industry and the process of becoming a music mogul to the audience. Initially, Akshay Kumar was approached for playing the role of Gulshan Kumar. The first poster of the film was released on March 15, 2017.

Later Aamir Khan was roped in for the project to play the role of Gulshan Kumar. Laal Singh Chaddha not doing well at the box office, made director Subhash Kapoor decide to shelve the movie and move on to his next film Jolly LLB 3. Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma reportedly turned down the offer initially when Akshay Kumar walked out of the project because of creative differences.

Khan is yet to announce his next project.

