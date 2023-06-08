Aaliya Siddiqui: 'Filed for divorce long before I met my companion, he has nothing to do with my broken marriage'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently shared a picture with her mystery man. She’s yet to reveal his identity and in an interview with Bombay Times, she spoke about when she met him and how she feels currently. She said, “He wants me to grow in life and be less conscious. He makes me wonder… kaash yeh mujhe pehle mila hota.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

She added, “No one can judge my character on the basis of how happy I feel. I filed for divorce two years ago, long before I met my companion, so he has nothing to do with my broken marriage. My companion is special to me and he is like my family. He has met my children, but we have set certain boundaries.”

Aaliya Siddiqui have been through immense downs in their tumultuous marriage off late.

As per media reports, Aaliya made a return to her husband’s house in Mumbai earlier in January this year but was forced out by his mother late at night. Reportedly, the actor’s mother also filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing on their property and for voluntarily assaulting her. According to ETimes report, a FIR was filed against the actor’s wife under IPC Sections 452, and 323. However, no arrest was made.

Citing her poor financial conditions, Aaliya said that returning to her ‘rightful’ husband’s home seemed to be the right choice. “However, my sister-in-law Shaba and mother-in-law Mehrunnisa didn’t let me stay and asked to leave immediately. They also went on to target my child stating that as Nawaz and I are divorced, my second child is illegitimate,” the entertainment portal quoted her saying.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.