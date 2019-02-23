A Quiet Place 2: John Krasinski to direct sequel to horror thriller; film set to release on 15 May, 2020

John Krasinski is returning to helm the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic thriller A Quiet Place, according to Deadline. Krasinski also announced the release date of the film on Instagram as 15 May, 2020 in a cryptic post, captioning it "time to go back". The actor-director had earlier confirmed that he would be penning the script for the horror flick.

Moreover, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe are also in talks to reprise their roles in A Quiet Place 2, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In November 2018, Krasinski gave an update on the development on the A Quiet Place follow-up, and said he has "mapped out" an idea for the second part.

The first part, upon release, met with monumental critical and commercial success, grossing over $340 million worldwide. It also won Emily Blunt the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

A Quiet Place revolves around a family struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing. The film has secured a nomination for Best Sound Editing at the 91st Academy Awards.

