John Krasinski confirms he's writing a sequel to A Quiet Place based on his own original idea

After the monumental commercial and critical success of A Quiet Place, writer-director John Krasinski is all set to write the the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic horror flick.

Collider informs that John Krasinski, who had an idea for A Quiet Place's sequel, was earlier on-board with a project in the capacity of a consultant. Krasinski had initially said that he wanted the movie to be a one-time experience, and thus had permitted the studio to make the film with another writer. But once he shared his idea with producer Andrew Form, Krasinski decided to write the script himself.

Producer Andrew Form had assured in July that despite his scheduling commitments, Krasinski was "definitely involved" in A Quiet Place follow-up.

John Krasinski had made significant changes to the script of the first film, penned by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, particularly in the opening sequence and also gave the creatures back-stories. In a latest TV interview with Jimmy Kimmel, it was also disclosed that he played two of the monsters in the film.

A Quiet Place, starring Golden Globe-awardee Emily Blunt (who also happens to be Krasinski's spouse), Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival in March and was released in April by Paramount Pictures. It chronicles the story of a family which struggles to survive amid the invasion of blind, sound-hunting monsters.

On release, the film grossed $334 million worldwide.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 17:17 PM