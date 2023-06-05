The success of a film often rests on the shoulders of its cast, and every once in a while, a performance comes along that leaves an indelible mark on the audience. In the case of Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do which completes 8 years today, can’t help but talk about Superstar Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Kabir Mehra which was nothing short of brilliant. I don’t think there’s a better rendition of the character of a rich, confused boy.

His charismatic screen presence, relatable vulnerability, and remarkable versatility made him the perfect choice for the role. He is undeniably the best actor from his generation and no one could have played Kabir Mehra better than Ranveer Singh.

While there’s no questioning the superstar’s finesse as a performer and we’ve seen him bring that transformative magic to his author backed roles in films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83‘ it takes a special kind of talent to bring that magic to a real and relatable role like that of Dil Dhadakne Do’s Kabir Mehra.

Kabir Mehra, with all his complexities and internal conflicts, needed someone like Singh to bring his character to life as he infused each scene with his vibrancy. Ranveer flawlessly depicted the character’s transformation, capturing both his internal struggles and external growth. From the initial carefree and rebellious spirit to the matured realization of his own desires, Singh flawlessly portrayed the emotional depth and growth of Kabir Mehra and his ability to convey the intricacies of the character’s journey made the role truly his own.

The film explored a myriad of emotions, from humor to heartbreak, and Singh effortlessly navigated each one with aplomb. Whether it was evoking laughter with his comedic timing or tugging at heartstrings with his poignant moments, the superstar imbued Kabir Mehra with a rare authenticity and relatability that made the character resonate deeply with audiences.

It wasn’t surprising that Zoya Akhtar chose Ranveer immediately after the film for her next ambitious project ‘Gully Boy’ that yet again showcased his enormous talent and range as a performer. In fact, the Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy director was quoted saying, “I have a deep friendship with him and I know he is capable of a lot of sensitivity. So I found it easy to tap into that. He is a great actor and I don’t think there is anything that he can’t do.”

