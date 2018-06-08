5 Weddings trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri-starrer is all about Punjabi weddings and transgender community

After a hiatus of two years, Nargis Fakhri will be seen next in 5 Weddings opposite Rajkummar Rao, which will be his first Hollywood project.

Fakhri is playing an Indian origin American journalist whose boss promises her a promotion if she writes an 'Indian-themed story'. The topic she is asked to cover is Indian weddings, which are the two things claims to hate.

Despite being a clueless NRI, she travels to Punjab with Rao, who is a cop assigned with the task to escort her around. The trailer starts off on a funny note but quickly shifts focus to a much serious issue about the treatment of transgender (hijra) community in India.

During her journey to tell the story of the hijra community, she falls in love with Rao, which adds a romantic angle to the plot.

Fakhri last film was Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Banjo in 2016 while Rao has starred in multiple successful flicks like Amit Masurkar's Newton and Hansal Mehta's Omerta.

He is currently working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor on Fanne Khan. He will also be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in horror comedy Stree and alongside Kangana Ranaut in the psychological thriller Mental Hai Kya.

5 Weddings is directed by Namrata Singh Gujral and also stars Academy Award nominee Candy Clark, Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 10 May and will release in India on 24 August.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 14:04 PM