How far one can go to claim what they aspire for? Is the pride of being infallible too pompous? These are the questions director Donald Petrie asks in his film How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days that completes 20 years today. Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in lead roles, this is truly a battle of the sexes done right.

Their encounters at first are nothing but a battle of one-upmanship that predictably yet endearingly blooms into easy breezy rendezvous. The woman thinks she can make any man lose her in 10 days, the man thinks he can charm any woman in the same span, and the rest is both his-story and her-story. This is the kind of a film if made in Hindi, Luv Ranjan would be the first in line to attempt the narrative.

This is the kind of a rom-com that dares to give both the hero and the heroine shades of grey. Love and romance are nowhere in the picture before Cupid and destiny intervene and that too right towards the end. The film obviously ends with a passionate kiss, staples in such stories. The leads, as per a report by Variety, spoke about the film turning 20 and got nostalgic about their shooting experiences.

McConaughey recalled, “Underneath, probably for things that were happening in character and out of character and off-set, we’d gotten under each other’s skin a little bit. We were legitimately kind of pissed off at each other in a really cool way. Like okay, that worked. But can we inject a little more of the charm and the love and the desire and the lust in there?“

Hudson revealed how it was to kiss her leading man, a question she was asked too often. “My whole thing is we’re always in weird environments. There was only one time when we kissed that was so nice and gentle in the bathroom.”

