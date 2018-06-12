Will Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 release on Republic Day 2019, clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30?

The year 2019 is all set to kickstart with major releases right in the first month itself. The much-awaited Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 is speculated to release during the Republic Day weekend along with the Anand Kumar biopic titled Super 30 that stars Hrithik Roshan. Emraan Hashmi-starrer Cheat India is also going to release on 25 January.

According to a report by DNA, the film might finally hit the screens a year after its initial date of release, on 25 January, 2018.

DNA report adds that the makers of 2.0 decided to rework on the VFX as they were not thoroughly convinced with the first copy. That is the major reason why a single promo of the film has not been released yet. With everything going at a steady pace, the Republic Day weekend of 2019 seems to be a viable date of release for the 2.0 makers.

2.0, that furthers the story of Chitti the robot (last seen in 2010's Robot or Endhiran). The film has been undergoing delays ever since it went on floors in 2015. While initially the film was slated to release on 25 January, 2018, the release date kept on getting pushed incessantly.

The film Super 30 is based on the real life and situations of the mathematician-cum-teacher Anand Kumar. The film deals with the struggles that Kumar faced in his tumultuous and ultimately fruitful life. Super 30 is a group of thirty underprivileged students who are also some of the brightest academic minds. Kumar takes them under his wings and makes sure these children crack the prestigious IIT-JEE examinations without facing any financial strain. The film is being helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl.

Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi's maiden production, is also scheduled to hit the theatres on 25 January, 2019. The film promises to be an "edge-of-the-seat drama" that the Murder actor hails to have given him a "landmark" role in his career. The movie is being made under the banner of Emraan Hashmi Films, in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series. Inspired by the crimes in the Indian education system, the film will be directed by Soumik Sen.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 11:37 AM