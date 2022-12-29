Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued the admit card for the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022. Aspirants can download their admit cards from the official web portal at psc.uk.gov.in. The UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal exam will be conducted on 8 January 2023 at 13 centres across Uttarakhand.

It is to be noted that the commission announced the 563 vacancies for the recruitment of Patwari and Lekhpal (Revenue Sub Inspector) posts across Uttarakhand state. Out of these 391 vacancies are for Patwari Posts and 172 vacancies are for the post of Lekhpal. Candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT), which would be followed by the Document Verification and Medical Examination.

What are the steps to download the patwari/lekhpal admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022: Advertisement and Syllabus (Recruitment)”.

Step 3: Go to the application link.

Step 4: Fill in your patwari/lekhpal details, upload the documents needed and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of the patwari/lekhpal admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the patwari/lekhpal admit card:

https://ukpsc.net.in/lekhpalRI22LV4admit

What is the age limit required?

The minimum age for both positions is 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for Patwari and Lekhpal is 28 years and 35 years respectively.

What is the educational qualification needed?

Aspirants should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University.

