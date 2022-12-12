The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued admit cards for the Forest Range Officer Main Exam 2021. Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the commission’s official web portal at ukpsc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the commission has even revised the dates for Forest Guard Mains Examination. According to the official notification released on 18 November, the Mains will now be conducted from 26 to 30 December 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 46 Forest Ranger Officer posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by an interview round.

What are the steps to download UKPSC FRO admit card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: Click on the “Forest Range Officer Exam-2021” admit card link.

Step 4: Fill in your UKPSC login details and submit.

Step 5: Download the UKPSC admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the UKPSC admit card

The notification released on 18 November declared that the exam will be held for the registered candidates in December 2022. The candidates should be present at the centre in the allotted time slot for appearing in the exam. These details will be mentioned on the UKPSC admit card of the candidate and it needs to be carried to the examination hall.

