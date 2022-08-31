The administrative services exam was conducted to fill a total of 988 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total, 625 vacancies are for the subordinate services posts and 363 for the state services posts

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, a total of 2,174 applicants have qualified for the next round. The Commission has informed that the date of the personality round and viva-voce test will be announced separately on the website. “If a candidate is found that he or she does not fulfill the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisements, then, his or her candidature shall be rejected by the Commission even after the declaration of result,” reads the official notice.

The administrative services exam was conducted to fill a total of 988 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total, 625 vacancies are for the subordinate services posts and 363 for the state services posts. Find the official notice here.

Steps to download the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result:

Step 1: Go to RPSC’s official page at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Candidate Information’ and click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads -“Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Examination-2021”

Step 4: The RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, save and download the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result for future use

Direct link for results.

The RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 was conducted on 20 and 21 March across Rajasthan. For more details and updates, check RPSC website regularly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.