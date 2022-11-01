The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) 2022 result will be released today, 1 November. Candidates can check Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result on the official web portal at panjiyakpredeled.in.

The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 was conducted on 8 October as per the schedule. Around 5,99,294 candidates appeared for the entrance examination. The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam registration was conducted between 19 August and 7 September. To clear the exam, candidates from the unreserved categories will have to secure 50 percent marks. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will require 45 percent marks to pass the examination.

What are the steps to check the Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2: Go to the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 result link.

Step 3: On the next window, fill in your credentials.

Step 4: The Rajasthan Pre DELEd score card will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result PDF and take a print for further reference.

The Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam 2022 question paper consisted of 200 MCQ type questions and each question carried 3 marks. There was no negative marking in the exam.

After the result declaration, the Department of Elementary Education will issue a merit list and the candidates will have to appear for counselling accordingly. Candidates will be allotted colleges according to their scores and other parameters. Candidates who clear the examination are then eligible to be admitted to the D.El.Ed course offered by the different polytechnics in the state.

Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, State Education Minister tweeted about the date of result declaration on Monday saying, “The exam result of Pre D L Ed Exam 2022 will be released tomorrow on 1st November 2022 after noon. 599294 candidates appeared in this examination.” Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates on Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam results.

