The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, has released the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result. The result has been released on the official web portal. The category wise seat allotment result has also been released on the official website. The candidates who have been selected in Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 provisional allotment can appear for document verification at the allotted institute between 8 and 12 October. The candidates who have registered for the state’s PG counselling process can check their provisional allotment result and can generate an allotment letter by signing in to their account.

What are the steps to check the round 1 provisional allotment results?

Go to the official web portal.

Click on the ‘Provisional allotments list’ link, present on the homepage.

The Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Search your name in the pdf using the shortcut (ctrl+f) key.

Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Here is the official notification related to the counselling schedule.

For this round, the candidates are required to carry their original and self attested photocopies of the documents for verification purposes.

Candidates should know that the final seat allotment will be released after the document verification round is completed. The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur will then issue the state’s NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule. Candidates who have been selected will be able to get admission in MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB and Post MBBS Diploma courses (whichever they applied for).

The courses are being offered by different medical institutions across the state. The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has also issued the category-wise provisional merit list for the candidates from different categories. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for latest updates related to the admission process.

