Rajasthan Board Class 12 political science exam asked 6 questions on Congress achievements; BJP cries indoctrination

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer conducted Class 12 political science exam on Thursday where at least six questions in the paper was related to the Congress, which is the current ruling party in the northern state. The question paper asked the students about the achievements of the party.

Soon after the examination the clippings of the question went viral on social media and the RBSE Class 12 political science exam question paper in no time became a topic of political debate. BJP called it a propaganda.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a tweet accused Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on continuing to "push agenda for first family using education even now!"

"The 'Congress-ization' of Education, institutions and history has been done for far too long - Nehru promoted at cost of Ambedkar/Patel/Savarkar/Birsa," Poonawalla said.

The “Congress-ization” of Education, institutions & history has been done for far too long - Nehru promoted at cost of Ambedkar/Patel/Savarkar/Birsa Rajasthan Govt continues to push agenda for first family using education even now! Look at this ! Education or indoctrination? pic.twitter.com/8l17UR7SoW — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 22, 2022

Here are some questions asked in RBSE Class 12 Pol Science paper that were related to the Congress party

- Who gave the slogan of Gareebi hatao?

- Describe Congress' social media and intellectual alliances?

- How many seats did Congress win in 1984 elections?

- Which political party dominated the first three Lok Sabha elections?

- General election proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain the statement.

Not just Congress, the paper also had one question related to communist party bifurcation and another on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

A report by News18 mentioned academicians saying that asking questions about Congress is "normal" considering there is a chapter in the class 12 Rajasthan Board political science curriculum on "Dominance of one political party and congress system: challenges and establishment".

Meanwhile, Times Now reported Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla in a clarification saying, "Education Board is an independent body, there is no interference of the government on it. Paper is also secretly made by different people. What can you say when there is no government intervention in it? If it were, I would have taken responsibility for it, In the past also, questions related to many parties have been asked in Political Science."

