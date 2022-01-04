MPPSC invites applications for 44 Scientific Officer posts; check how to apply here

As per the official notification by MPPSC, candidates will be able to apply for the Scientific Officer posts till 24 February 2022

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) posts. Aspirants will be able to apply for the posts through MPPSC’s official website - https://mppsc.nic.in - on and from 25 January.

As per the official notification by MPPSC, candidates will be able to apply for the Scientific Officer posts till 24 February 2022. They will be able to make changes in their application forms (if needed) from 30 January to 26 February. Applicants must note that they have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for making corrections in the application forms.

MPPSC recruitment 2022: Application Fee

In order to complete the registration process of MPPSC recruitment 2022, candidates have to pay the application fee along with the form. Applicants who fall under General Category will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates who belong to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) and PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250.

MPPSC recruitment 2022: Payscale

The salary of the Scientific Officer post (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) would be in the pay scale of 56,100 - 1,77,500.

They can check the eligibility criteria for the Scientific Officer posts from the official notification below.

Check the official notice here

If a candidate is not able to submit the application form online, then he can go to the Commission's office along with documents and submit the form. The last date to submit the application form at Commission’s office is 7 March 2022.

With this recruitment drive, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 44 vacancies, of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Officer (Physics), 13 for Scientific Officer (Biology), and 16 for Scientific Officer (Chemistry).