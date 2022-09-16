MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Final answer key for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts released
The MPPSC conducted the recruitment exam to shortlist eligible candidates for interviews and document verification. The exam was held on 28 August 2022
The final answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination 2021 has been issued by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam can check and download the final answer key from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The Commission conducted the recruitment exam to shortlist candidates for interviews and document verification. The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based written exam was held on 28 August 2022 (Sunday). Through this recruitment exam, MPPSC will fill a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.
Post the release of the MPPSC final answer key, candidates who qualified for the recruitment exam will have to appear for an interview and document verification process.
Check steps to download the MPPSC final answer key 2021:
Step 1: Go to MPPSC’s official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the ‘What’s New’ section and click on the link that reads ‘Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 Answer Key link’
Step 3: The MPPSC final answer key 2021 will appear on the screen
Step 4: Save and download the MPPSC final answer key 2021
Step 5: Take a printout of the MPPSC final answer key 2021 for future reference or need.
Find the direct link for MPPSC final answer key 2021 here.
The online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon began last year on 21 September. The registration process ended on 5 October.
For more information related to the recruitment drive, please visit the official website of MPPSC.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Admit cards for Chief Chemist, Accounts clerk and other posts released
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the hall tickets for the post of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for 54 Deputy Director and other vacancies at upsc.gov.in
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the online application window for eligible candidates to apply for Deputy Director and other posts
BPSSC FRO final result declared at bpssc.bih.nic.in, find direct link
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the final result of the Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can check at bpssc.bih.nic.in.