MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Final answer key for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts released

The MPPSC conducted the recruitment exam to shortlist eligible candidates for interviews and document verification. The exam was held on 28 August 2022

The final answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination 2021 has been issued by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam can check and download the final answer key from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The Commission conducted the recruitment exam to shortlist candidates for interviews and document verification. The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based written exam was held on 28 August 2022 (Sunday). Through this recruitment exam, MPPSC will fill a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Post the release of the MPPSC final answer key, candidates who qualified for the recruitment exam will have to appear for an interview and document verification process.

Check steps to download the MPPSC final answer key 2021:

Step 1: Go to MPPSC’s official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘What’s New’ section and click on the link that reads ‘Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 Answer Key link’

Step 3: The MPPSC final answer key 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Save and download the MPPSC final answer key 2021

Step 5: Take a printout of the MPPSC final answer key 2021 for future reference or need.

Find the direct link for MPPSC final answer key 2021 here.

The online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon began last year on 21 September. The registration process ended on 5 October.

For more information related to the recruitment drive, please visit the official website of MPPSC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.