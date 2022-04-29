This year, a total of 18 lakh candidates appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education between February and March

Students of classes 10 and 12 who have appeared for the board exams can check their results on the official website of MPBSE or on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Results - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in . The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be announced at 1 pm.

Go to the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in and click on the link that indicates MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on the main page. As the link opens, candidates need to enter their credentials to log in. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen. Students can check their scores and download the result.

The MPBSE has launched a toll-free helpline number to provide counselling to students. The Board made the announcement on its official account. Students can dial 1800 233 0175 from 8 am to 8 pm for consultation with psychologists.

MP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Result 2022 today. The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be announced at 1 pm.

This year, a total of 18 lakh candidates appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education between February and March. The Class 10 board exam began on 18 February and the class 12 board exam started on 17 February while both concluded on 20 March.

Students of classes 10 and 12 who have appeared for the board exams can check their results on the official website of MPBSE or on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Results - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The evaluation process of MP Board Exam 2022 has been completed as per a revised marking scheme. The marking scheme for both Class 10 and Class 12 states that 80 marks has been allotted for theory subjects while the remaining 20 marks has been fixed for practical and project works.

The results will be announced at a press conference following which links to download the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets will be activated on the website.

Apart from the official website, candidates can download the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Both these mobile apps are currently available on the Google Play Store.

Here’s how to download MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that indicates MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on the main page

Step 3: As the link opens, candidates need to enter their credentials to log in

Step 4: The MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students can check their scores and download the result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result for future reference

Here are the steps to check the MPBSE result through mobile app:

Step 1: Go to Google Play store on your phone

Step 2: Search for MP mobile app or MPBSE mobile app

Step 3: Install the application on your phone. Note that the installation will happen only if you are logged in to the play store with your Google account.

Step 4: Open the app and select the MPBSE result link to know your score

Step 5: Fill in your credentials to login to the app

Step 7: The MPBSE result will be displayed on your screen

Step 8: Check and download the MPBSE result and save a copy for future correspondence

Students can also directly check their results on this portal below:

