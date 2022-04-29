The results will also be declared on the MP Board's official websites- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results at 1:00 pm on 29 April. Candidates can check their results on the MPBSE mobile app or MP mobile app after downloading the application from Google Play Store.

The results will also be declared on the MP Board's official websites- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The MPBSE exams had taken place from 18 February to 20 March.

Here's how to check MP Board 12th result via SMS

Step 1: Open the message body of your phone and write MPBSE12 (Roll Number)

Step 2: Type ‘56263’ in the sender’s number section

Step 3: Send the message and receive your result in reply.

Here are the steps to check the MPBSE result through mobile app:

Step 1: Go to Google Play store on your phone

Step 2: Search for MP mobile app or MPBSE mobile app

Step 3: Install the application on your phone. Note that the installation will happen only if you are logged in to the play store with your Google account.

Step 4: Open the app and select the MPBSE result link to know your score

Step 5: Fill in your credentials to login to the app

Step 7: The MPBSE result will be displayed on your screen

Step 8: Check and download the MPBSE result and save a copy for future correspondence

The MPBSE has also launched a toll-free helpline number to provide counselling to students. The Board made the announcement on its official account. Students can dial 1800 233 0175 from 8 am to 8 pm for consultation with psychologists. View the tweet here:

For any updates on the result, students are advised to keep checking the official website. Steps to check MPBSE result on official website: