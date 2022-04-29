MP Board Class 10 Result 2022: 59.54% of students clear exams; Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey top test

Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey have jointly secured the top position in MB Board Class 10 examination, while Ayush Mishra and Parth Narayan Sharma came in second.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the class 10 results today, 29 April. The result was announced at 1 pm via a press conference by Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State - School Education (Independent Charge) and General Administration Department.

The overall pass percentage this year is 59.54 percent. Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey have secured the top position in MB Board Class 10 examination.

Here are the toppers:

First - Nancy Dubey - Chhatarpur - 496/500

First - Suchita Pandey - Satna's Maihar - 496/500

Second - Ayush Mishra - Rewa - 495/500

Second - Parth Narayan Sharma - Kurawar(Rajgarh) - 495/500

Third - Divyanshi Mishra - Narsinghpur - 494/500

Saying that the highest pass percentage in high school examination is from Damoh with 83.80 per cent and the second district Alirajpur has 82.44 per cent, Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State for School Education has congratulated all the students.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, candidates can check the result from the following websites - mpbse.moonlone.gov.in, mpbsc.nic.in, fastresult.com, mpbse.nic.in, fastresult.in, examresults.net and examresults.net/mp.

Check steps to download MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on MP Board 10th Results 2022 link that is made available on the home page.

Step 3: Students need to enter their login details correctly and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students are advised to carefully check the results and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further use or reference.

Hours before the declaration of the result, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished the students good luck. “My dear children, today the result of the 10th and 12th examination of #MPBoard is going to come. Exam results come as per your expectation, may your hard work be fruitful, my best wishes and blessings are with you!,” Chouhan’s tweet read.

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for both Class 10 and 12 exams. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 percent of marks have been assigned for theoretical paper while the remaining 20 percent marks has been allotted for practical and project work.

The MP board exams for class 10 were held from 18 February to 10 March, 2022. The Board had also conducted take-home pre-board exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state earlier this year. The Class 10 pre-board exams were held from 20 to 28 January, this year.