AIIMS recruitment 2022: Applications open for assistant professor and other posts, check details here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has invited online applications for recruitment to various faculty posts. Those interested and eligible can apply for the posts on the official website of the institute at aiimsexams.ac.in till 30 June, 5 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21 vacancies and the last date to submit the hard copy of your application form at faculty cell of AIIMS is 15 July 2022.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates should not be more than 50 years as on 30 June 2022. To check the educational qualification for each of the posts, the candidates are required to refer to the official notification.

The circular mentions that 4 per cent of the seats are reserved for Persons With Benchmark Disabilities.

Here are the steps to apply for the vacancies:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the institution at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the homepage and then click on “Recruitments”

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Faculty Recruitment 2022 for AIIMS Delhi (Notice No :- AIIMS/New Delhi/Fac.Rect/2022/1)” under the Faculty Recruitment tab

Step 4: Register yourself and login using your login credentials

Step 5: Fill in your details, pay your fee and upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit your form and print it out for future correspondence

The candidates need to note that the Research/Teaching experience should have been acquired from the DCI/MCI and NMC/State Nursing Council/Indian Nursing Council, recognised teaching teaching institute wherever applicable. Decision of the selection committee in all other cases will be final.

In case of any confusion related to the application process, candidates can visit the official website.

Here is the link to the official notice.

