Union Budget 2019 PDF: Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget speech in Parliament; download here

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget speech in Parliament on Friday. She started by thanking the voters for re-electing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, while adding that India has stamped its approval on a performing government as BJP worked to empower the citizens, following the motto of Mazboot Bharat ke liye Mazboot Nagarik.

Hailing the prime minister, Sitharaman said that between 2014-2019, Modi provided a "rejuvenated Centre-state dynamics, cooperative federalism, GST council and strident commitment to fiscal discipline."

The Union Budget 2019 document can be downloaded from Government of India's official website www.indiabudget.gov.in after the Budget presentation is concluded in the Parliament.

Here is the full text of Union Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019 Full Text by on Scribd

The finance minister highlighted that India currently held the sixth largest economy in the world and assured that it would grow to become a "$3 trillion economy in the current year".

"Schemes such as 'Bharatmala', 'Sagarmala' and UDAN are bridging the rural and urban divide, improving our transport infrastructure," Sitharaman said, lauding the Modi government for "adding $1 trillion to the Indian economy in just five years".

Follow LIVE Updates on Union Budget 2019 here

Ahead of presenting the Budget, Sitharaman called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was joined by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Today also marked the maiden budget for Sitharaman, who is the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi in the history of Independent India.

The finance minister on Thursday tabled in Parliament the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19, which projected the state of the economy and outlined its challenges. The survey was released by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Thursday.

The Union Budget is the financial statement of the government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF BUDGET 2019

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.