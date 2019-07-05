Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present maiden Union Budget today at 11 am in Parliament

Union Budget 2019 LATEST Updates: When India's first full-time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden Union Budget 2019 on Friday at 11 am in the Parliament, she will also be facing huge challenges ahead with the country staring at the worst unemployment crisis in the past 45 years.
The Finance Minister will also be under pressure to spend more to revive the slowing economy while finding out resources for welfare schemes.
Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am. Doordarshan will live telecast Budget 2019 and it will also be available on the Youtube channel.
This is the first Budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sitharaman, who earlier held the portfolios of commerce and defence ministries in the previous Modi government, will have to find resources for welfare schemes declared by the Narendra Modi government, including Rs 87,000 crore ($12.6 billion) for a new measure to support farmers.
Above all, she will have to do all this while keeping the fiscal deficit below 3.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled today (Thursday), a day before the Union Budget is presented in the Parliament.
The Economic Survey has been prepared by the new Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and is slated to be presented around noon to both the Houses of the Parliament.
The Economic Survey can be downloaded in the PDF format through this link: http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/. It will be uploaded once it is presented.
Highlights
Economic Survey suggests giving private sector access to 'select' databases for commercial use amid row over data privacy
Is Economic Survey of India a pre-cursor to Union Budget 2019?
Experts say no. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings opines, "the Economic Survey is a good overview of the state of the economy and the issues that have been/to be addressed. It may not be read as a precursor to the Budget and does not even talk of what it should be as it would be the prerogative of the finance minister based on how the priorities are placed on 5 July."
Read the full article here
Budget expected to tackle elements that are slowing the economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Union Budget as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term on Friday, and is expected to announce measures to boost the economy, of which several factors are at all-time lows.
The economy has also been impacted by slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela impacted the domestic economy.
Road, railway infrastructure likely to get boost in Union Budget 2019
There is likely to be a push for infrastructure-spending, including on roads and railways to drive the growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 percent in the first three months of 2019 — well below China's 6.4 percent.
Narendra Modi 2.0 to outline plan for economy
The Budget to be presented on Friday is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as Nirmala Sitharaman lays down the Narendra Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years.
Union Budget to be announced by Nirmala Sitharaman today
A mini-stimulus to take the economy out of a five-year low along with giving some tax relief to citizens may be on the cards as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman walks a tightrope to balance the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints, in her maiden Budget.
