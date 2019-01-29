U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday.

"We have continued to expose the corruption of (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro and his cronies and today's action ensures they can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people," Bolton told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.