Inspiring Conversation Episode # 45 With Karyna Bajaj

On the 45th episode of Inspiring Conversations ( www.inspiringconversations.in), a platform that celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship through stories of businessmen/women who have been there and done that, we have the youngest entrepreneur in the history of the show.

Agnelorajesh ( www.agnelorajesh.com ), Chairman for St. Angelo’s VCNT Ventures ( Www.Savvglobal.Com ) chats with Ms. Karyna Bajaj, Executive Director of KA Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

She speaks about how the whole concept was born out of a desire to introduce Michelin Star luxury dining concepts to India, which led to them bringing some fine dining places such as Hakasan, Yautcha, and Nara Thai among many more, across the country.

She took the family legacy forward by launching her own restaurant Cin Cin and is looking forward to building much more.

