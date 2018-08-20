Maruti Suzuki drives in updated mid-sized sedan Ciaz with starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh

Bengaluru: Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday launched an updated version of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz featuring a new petrol powertrain with price starting at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Ciaz comes with a new 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine along with a new generation smart hybrid technology featuring a lithium-ion battery.

An earlier version of the sedan was powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine.

The manual variants of the new petrol version are priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh while the automatic transmission options are tagged between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 10.97 lakh.

The diesel versions of the model would continue to be powered by the original 1.3-litre diesel engine with hybrid technology priced between Rs 9.19 lakh and Rs 10.97 lakh.

"With fresh changes, we are confident that the new Ciaz will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers," MSI MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said here.

He said Maruti Suzuki has always strived to bring newer, advanced and greener technologies in India.

"The new Ciaz, powered by K15 smart hybrid gasoline engine, is a testament of the same," Ayukawa added.

Over the past four years, Ciaz has redefined the sedan segment with its class-leading space, design and sophistication, said.

The new petrol Ciaz comes with both manual and automatic transmissions.

As per the company, the new petrol powertrain would help the sedan deliver a fuel efficiency of 21.56 km/litre.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) RS Kalsi said the company has invested Rs 160 crore on developing new petrol engine and related technologies.

First launched in 2014, Ciaz has sold over 2,20,000 units till date. The model is retailed through the company's NEXA sales.