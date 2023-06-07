Maruti Suzuki unveils 5-Door Jimny; Check details on price and more

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the highly anticipated Jimny. The vehicle will be offered in six different variants, with the base model starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.74 lakh. The range-topping variant, the Jimny Alpha AT (Dual Tone), will be priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company aims to not only achieve significant sales with this new offering, but also establish itself as a dominant player in the rapidly growing sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, where it aspires to secure the top position.

Maruti Suzuki anticipates that the Jimny will contribute to securing the leading position in the SUV segment. Equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Jimny also provides customers with the option of a subscription plan, with an all-inclusive monthly fee starting from Rs 33,550.

The following are the available trims of the Jimny according to the price list: Zeta MT (Rs 12.74 lakh), Zeta AT (Rs 13.94 lakh), Alpha MT (Rs 13.69 lakh), Alpha AT (Rs 14.89 lakh), and two dual-tone variants – Alpha MT (Rs 13.85 lakh) and Alpha AT (Rs 15.05 lakh). According to NDTV, all prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The Jimny was first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year in January. Prior to the official launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) at Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), expressed confidence in the positive impact the Jimny will have on the overall brand value of the company. He stated that the Jimny’s reputation as a capable SUV with a rich legacy will greatly contribute to Maruti’s overall push in the SUV segment in the country.

Maruti Suzuki has invested Rs 960 crore in developing the five-door Jimny variant. The 3-door Jimny model has already achieved global success, with over 3.2 million units sold across 199 countries and regions. The company’s 3-door Jimny is only for export purposes, as it’s not a good fit for the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki’s Chief Technical Officer, CV Raman had earlier told V3Cars that the 3-door Jimny won’t give the kind of traction that is desired.

With inputs from agencies

