Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

India's 'impressive development and growth' at risk if Narendra Modi is not re-elected, says ex-Cisco boss John Chambers

Business Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 12:24:44 IST

Washington: India's "impressive development and inclusive growth" stand at risk if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not get a chance to lead the country after the next year's parliamentary elections, a top US industrialist has said.

John Chambers, a former executive chairman and CEO of CISCO Systems told a group of Indian reporters that India has a chance to be the strongest growth-inclusive country in the world.

"To do that takes at least a decade to put in place. I think your prime minister Modi has to capability of doing it. I think he has the country headed in the right way," he said.

A file photo of John Chambers. Reuters

A file photo of John Chambers. Reuters

"I think it would be a major risk not to give him a chance to finish that vision," Chambers said on Thursday on the sidelines of the inaugural Annual Leadership Summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) of which he is the chairman.

He was responding to a question what if Modi is not re-elected in the 2019 elections. "He (Modi) is courageous. He wakes up every day thinking about your country's future," he said.

Responding to a question on India US relationship, there is huge potential in this bilateral relationship. "The impact of this is going to be so large for both nations that you will not find small bumps on the way to distract us," he said


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 12:24 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores