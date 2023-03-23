Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till 31 March, 2024; check steps

The Centre has extended the deadline to link Aadhaar and Voter ID till 31 March, 2024. Earlier, the last date of Aadhaar card and Voter ID linkage was set as 1 April, 2023.

In a circular dated 21 March, 2023, the Ministry of Law and Justice noted, “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024” shall be substituted.”

People can now link their Aadhaar card with Voter ID both online as well as via SMS. However, the Centre mentioned that the Aadhaar-Voter linking is voluntary and not a mandate.

Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar with Voter ID:

Visit the official portal of the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP), nvsp.in.

Log in and go to the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ tab on the homepage.

Key in your personal details and enter Aadhaar number.

Following this, users will receive an One Time Password (OTP) on their registered mobile number or email ID.

Then, enter the OTP for authentication.

After the above process is completed, your Aadhaar card will be linked to Voter ID.

As per the Election Commission, the linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID will help in the ‘identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency’. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorised the Aadhaar-Voter linking, was passed by the Lok Sabha in December, 2021.

