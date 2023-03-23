Govt extends deadline to link Aadhaar with voter ID till 31 March, 2024; check steps
People can now link their Aadhaar card with Voter ID both online as well as via SMS. However, the Centre mentioned that the Aadhaar-Voter linking is voluntary and not a mandate
The Centre has extended the deadline to link Aadhaar and Voter ID till 31 March, 2024. Earlier, the last date of Aadhaar card and Voter ID linkage was set as 1 April, 2023.
In a circular dated 21 March, 2023, the Ministry of Law and Justice noted, “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024” shall be substituted.”
People can now link their Aadhaar card with Voter ID both online as well as via SMS. However, the Centre mentioned that the Aadhaar-Voter linking is voluntary and not a mandate.
Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar with Voter ID:
- Visit the official portal of the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP), nvsp.in.
- Log in and go to the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ tab on the homepage.
- Key in your personal details and enter Aadhaar number.
- Following this, users will receive an One Time Password (OTP) on their registered mobile number or email ID.
- Then, enter the OTP for authentication.
- After the above process is completed, your Aadhaar card will be linked to Voter ID.
As per the Election Commission, the linking of Aadhaar with Voter ID will help in the ‘identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency’. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorised the Aadhaar-Voter linking, was passed by the Lok Sabha in December, 2021.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The intrusive Aadhaar card, paperwork run-ins with govt, and a wart on a salamander's tongue
Sudeep Chakravarti recounts his experiences with government agencies, and most recently, the intrusive Aadhaar that has caught everyone by the hair
Exclusion of 30 lakh voters during Aadhaar linking exercise in 2015 impacted 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, claims Swecha
Around 30 lakh voters in Telangana were left out of the electoral process by the end NERP-AP in April 2015
Deletion of 30 lakh voter names in Telangana: ECI violated norms, used state surveillance data to decide who votes, says NGO Swecha
In an interview with Firstpost, Swecha’s general secretary Kiran Chandra explains where the NERP-AP went wrong in Telangana