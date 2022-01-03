Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat touches Rs 49,160; silver at Rs 62,700 per kilo

The value of gold futures fell by 0.09 percent and reached Rs 48,057 and silver futures declined by 0.35 percent to reach Rs 62,438, according to Multi Commodity Exchange

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the country reached Rs 49,160 after witnessing a rise of Rs 10 when compared to yesterday’s selling price which was Rs 49,150. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 62,700, marking no change in its rate from yesterday’s price.

Gold price differs every day due to factors including excise duty, state taxes and making charges in the country.

Here is a list of gold rates in metro cities on 3 January:

In Mumbai and New Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,160 and Rs 47,610, respectively. Similarly, for the same quantity, in Chennai, the rate of the much in demand yellow metal stands at Rs 47,600, today. While in Kolkata gold is being purchased at Rs 47,160 for 10 grams of 22-carat purity.

According to the Good Returns website, the procuring value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 51,940, while it is valued at Rs 49,160 in Mumbai. Likewise, in Chennai and Kolkata, the precious yellow metal is being procured at Rs 49,740 and Rs 49,860, respectively.

As per other cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 22-carat gold is traded at Rs 45,460 for 10 grams The same quantity of 24-carat gold is sold at Rs 49,600 in both the cities. In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 22-carat gold is purchased at Rs 46,210 and Rs 45,600, today. Furthermore, the rate of 24-carat gold has reached Rs 49,210 and Rs 49,740 in the two cities today.

Similarly, in Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 45,460 while 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,600 for the same amount. In Chandigarh, the procuring price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 49,210 for 10 grams while 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,210 for the same quantity.

Data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicates that the value of gold futures fell by 0.09 percent and reached Rs 48,057.00. Silver futures also observed a decline of 0.35 percent to reach Rs 62,438.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.