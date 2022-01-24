Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat reaches Rs 49,520; silver at Rs 64,900 per kilo

Silver futures decreased by 0.86 per cent to Rs 64.820 while gold futures, which is set to mature on 4 February this year, too fell by 0.30 per cent to Rs 48,236, according to MCX data

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India reached Rs 49,520 today, 24 January, after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s acquiring price which was Rs 49,530. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is traded at Rs 64,900 with no change from yesterday's obtaining price.

Gold price differs daily due to several factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges. Here is the value of gold in major Indian cities today:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi and Mumbai is priced at Rs 47,790 and Rs 47,520. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being bought and sold at Rs 47,690. However, in Chennai, the value of same quantity of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,870.

As for 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in the national capital and financial capital are being purchased at Rs 51,500 and Rs 49,520, respectively. In Kolkata and Chennai, same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 52,390 and Rs 50,040.

In Madurai and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold price currently stands at Rs 45,870 and Rs 45,490, respectively. While, 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 50,040 and Rs 49,630 today in both the above cities.

In Kerala and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 45,490 and Rs 47,950 whereas the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,630 and Rs 50,050, respectively.

Looking at other cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,630 and the same amount of 22-carat gold is being procured in both the southern cities at Rs 45,490.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveal that silver futures decreased by 0.86 per cent to Rs 64.820.00 while gold futures, which is set to mature on 4 February this year, also fell by 0.30 per cent to Rs 48,236.00.

