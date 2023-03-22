Bovada Casino is certainly a name that frequently pops up on many of those “best online gambling sites” lists these days. But is it actually any good? And more importantly, is it legit and safe to use?

If you’re a TL;DR kind of person, we’ve prepared a brief recap of our Bovada review for you:

Best Bovada Casino Bonuses

Exclusive BIGLEAGUES bonus code – a 100% deposit match + 25 free spins

Welcome bonus – 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 on your 1st deposit

BV2NDCWB – deposit bonus up to $1,000 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit

Bitcoin welcome bonus – deposit bonus of 125% up to $1,250

BTC2NDCWB – a 125% match up to $1,250 on your 2nd and 3rd Bitcoin deposits

BTCSWB750 – a 75% up to $750 crypto sports betting bonus

Poker bonus – a 100% up to $500 poker bonus

Our experts decided on a detailed set of parameters on how Bovada compares to other online casinos. This Bovada review showcases and sums up their findings.

Sounds good? Read on!

Bovada Online Casino: Highlight Features

We’re about to dive into an in-depth Bovada Casino review, and we know not everyone has the time for the whole show.

So, we figured a brief rundown of the highlight features this gambling site has to offer would come in handy here.

Use the Bovada bonus code “ BIGLEAGUES ” for 25 free spins on 777 deluxe

About 200 games in total

Stellar live casino games catalog

Extensive collection of online sports betting options

Outstanding bonuses for cryptocurrency users

Fast withdrawals (under 1 hour)

Great online poker tournaments

Is Bovada Legit?

Our experts noted this is usually the first question players have for basically all online casinos – Is Bovada safe?

Yes, Bovada is 100% legit and legal.

Bovada Online Sportsbook and Casino has been in business for over a decade. The site was put in motion in 2011 and currently operates under the Curacao license. Therefore, it is overseen by the same regulatory authority as many of the top online casinos worldwide.

Bovada’s reputation is next to impeccable – an impressive achievement in the internet age after 11 years in the industry.

Not only is Bovada completely safe, but it also provides more competitive odds than many other online gambling platforms. We’ll get into more detail on that below.

How to Claim a Bovada Casino Bonus?

1. Create a Bovada Casino Account

Head over to Bovada.lv and click that red button in the upper right corner that says ‘Join’.

Provide your data, including name, email, birthday, phone number, ZIP code, and the desired password.

Hit the big ‘Register’ button at the bottom to confirm.

2. Email Verification

Check the email you just entered during registration. Check spam if needed.

Enter the message from Bovada and click the link inside to verify and complete registration.

If you’re not redirected instantly, sign in on the site using the Bovada casino login page.

3. Check Those Rewards

Click the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Once in your profile menu, hit the ‘Rewards’ button.

Opt for the bonus and promo you want.

Add funds to your account via any payment method available and make the first deposit.

Play games and have fun!

Bovada Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games at Bovada?

“Variety” seems to be the word of the day here. We could call Bovada the best online casino for Bitcoin users or a possible top pick for live casino online, but the reality is that the site delivers a solid experience across the board.

Our experts like to rank online casinos based on a series of benchmarks to showcase the overall quality. We report their findings on Bovada in full below:

Variety of Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

Live dealer games got our attention at Bovada from the get-go. With 34 live dealer options, the site steps up as a top online casino with elegant, sharp, and professional dealers.

The Bovada game catalog features about 200 titles from four game providers: Rival Gaming, Spinomental, Realtime Gaming, and Revolver Gaming.

Free online casino games (aka demo games) are included in the mix, so you can practice before putting real money on the line. The selection features around 120 slots games. Although it’s not a huge slots library, we’re looking at some of the best online slots here.

Another thing that should be mentioned is that Bovada is one of the leading online poker rooms. The team did a solid job of attracting poker players to the platform. Throw in the Bovada poker welcome bonus to the mix, and you’re off to the races!

Classic table games are included in the mix, too, so that you can play a pair of baccarat titles, five roulette games, and eight blackjack games, including the classic single-deck blackjack. Elsewhere on the platform, you can check out bingo and keno games.

Although our experts can’t deny the overall game count could be higher, the collection of table games is well-balanced and bound to satisfy most users. In this section, the poker room section and video poker games are definitely the night’s highlight. Progressive slot games are pretty good, too, though.

All in all, Bovada is a great online casino for real money games for every kind of player.

Over on the Bovada sports betting site, the variety is once again wide. Thirty two sports betting markets is a serious number, especially when placed on top of an established casino website.

Sports bettors have a string of leagues at their disposal, ranging from the mainstream stuff like the NBA, MLB, or NFL, all the way to niche sports like snooker or esports. If you want to venture outside the sports world, you can bet on entertainment events or politics. The prop builder feature is also a neat touch.

In terms of betting limits, the minimum bet size is $0.50, while the max depends on the event. For horse racing bettors, the minimum is set at $1 with the exception of a Superfecta, limited only at $0.10.

The bet types cover all grounds from classic win bets through parlays, all the way to live betting on games still in progress. We could produce a separate Bovada sportsbook review with equally high marks, to be honest.

Bottom line: Quality casino games across the board, albeit with few minor complaints.

Welcome Bonuses and Regular Promotions: 5/5

Let’s review Bovada casino promos next. Which bonuses are we looking at, then?

Our experts dug really deep and managed to find as many as 120+ Bovada bonus codes. That’s a lot of codes!

If you want the important stuff, don’t miss “CAWELCOME”, the casino welcome code for a 100% match up to $1,000. For folks seeking Bitcoin welcome bonuses, go with “BTCCWB1250” for a cool 125% match up to $1,250.

Hey, but that’s not all.

For sports betting enthusiasts who are also into crypto, hit the “BTCSWB750” code for a 75% match sports welcome bonus up to $750 when banking with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, and Bitcoin Cash.

There’s also the exclusive promo code “BIGLEAGUES” that you can use for a 100% deposit match and 25 free spins on 777 deluxe.

Finally, the poker welcome bonus code is PWB500. You can type that one in and play poker with a $500 bonus at a 100% match rate.

Banking Methods and Speed: 4/5

At Bovada, you get an average set of nine payment methods, covering fiat and cryptocurrency.

You can deposit using Visa, MasterCard, Match Pay, AMEX, and vouchers. For the crypto crowd, feel free to throw your Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin into the ring.

When it comes to withdrawals, players can opt for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Litecoin.

The minimum deposits are $10 for crypto and $20 for fiat. Our experts unanimously agree that more e-wallet options like Skrill would have been fantastic.

We’ve touched on withdrawals, so we might as well share the good news: cashouts can take as little as one hour when using Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Bitcoin SV.

That’s right, you can get your hands on the winnings in under an hour.

We have to take a moment to appreciate the speed here because many online betting and gambling services these days take so long to process payments. Not Bovada, though – a clear sign of a leader in the online casino industry.

Back to the numbers, minimum withdrawals are $10 for BTC, BCH, and LTC. For some reason, you can’t withdraw less than $50 when playing with Ethereum.

Crypto max withdrawals are not capped, but you can cash out in maximum increments of $9,500. Also, note that you can only request one crypto withdrawal in three days.

User Interface and Mobile Optimization: 4.7/5

First and foremost, the Bovada user interface is clutter-free. That’s a significant advantage right out of the gate.

The main menu is intuitive, and the devs did a solid job making every section of the site easy to find and figure out.

In terms of design, Bovada Casino is easy on the eyes, with a mixture of white, grey, and a good measure of striking red for a unique and memorable look.

The company has yet to unleash a dedicated Bovada casino app, although the website is 100% optimized for tablets and smartphones, both on Android and iOS.

While some users would like a dedicated app, others praise the current solution as the best one. On the one hand, you get the app experience in your browser, and on the other, you save storage space. A win-win? Maybe.

In terms of performance, this is one fast gambling site. From table games to video poker, through other real cash games and slot machines, playing casino games at Bovada is a seamless experience.

Customer Service and Social Media Presence: 4.9/5

The customer support at Bovada is solid. The guys are polite and responsive, but we first have to note that the FAQ section was masterfully organized.

The library is easily searchable, so you can browse through the recommended questions or type in any query you want, like “casino online real money,” “reload bonuses,” “payment options”, and see what the site offers.

If you prefer to talk to an agent, Bovada delivers, too. The Bovada customer support team is at your disposal 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. They run around the clock and guarantee 24-hour replies to all queries. Many players report that response times are actually even shorter.

Contact options include live chat, phone, or email.

The company has a solid social media presence as well. Apart from instilling additional trust in users, the casino’s Twitter account is extra helpful for players looking to start a public discussion on any topic or issue related to the site. They reply quickly, so don’t hesitate to reach out.

Bovada Casino Review Score

With some basic math, we can conclude that based on the five key benchmarks, this Bovada review reels in a 4.68 average mark.

Is that a good score? No, that’s an excellent score.

All things considered – the casino bonuses, the mobile casino experience, Realtime Gaming options, and design, Bovada justifies its reputation in our book as one of the top online gambling sites.

Whether you want to play casino games or place a bet or two, this site is a solid destination. It gets thumbs up from us!

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Bovada Casino?

As per the Bovada FAQ and the official terms and conditions, players from 45 states are welcome to join the party.

While residents of the remaining five states are undoubtedly welcome, they are limited by their local laws and regulations. The US states where Bovada access is restricted are:

New York

New Jersey

Nevada

Maryland

Delaware

On an international scale, the site is still a long way from reaching every corner of the world. Most of the EU does not support Bovada, with restricted countries including the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and more. You also cannot access this online casino from Canada, Australia, Serbia, and more countries.

As always, check your local rules, regulations, and laws before joining any gambling site.

In terms of currency, the only acceptable fiat is the US Dollar. As previously noted, supported cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin SV. The minimum age requirement is 18 unless otherwise declared by your local laws.

Bovada Casino Wagering Requirements

The standard wagering requirement at Bovada is 25x, not including live dealer games and craps.

Throughout the site, you will stumble upon numbers ranging between 4x and 30x. 4x is obviously pretty low, but even that 30x figure is not a whole lot as far as offshore online casinos go. It’s normal to come across even 50x, so Bovada fares quite alright in our book.

We like how the site included a progress bar for all bonuses so you can track your wagering progress without hassle. All you have to do is access your profile and select Active Bonuses for an update on each bonus.

To explain these numbers a little bit, a 25x wagering means you must wager $2,500 to cash out on a $100 bonus. You are not obliged to win nor lose those $2.5k; just use that sum in the betting process.

What Bonuses Are Available at Bovada?

Our guys have repeatedly pointed out that Bovada delivers the goods on the casino bonuses front. That’s why we figured to discuss this section of the site in more detail.

For starters, we wanted to showcase a list of the top bonus codes at Bovada you can use at just about any time.

CAWELCOME – the Bovada casino bonus code for new fiat players; a 100% match up to $1,000 for casino play

BTCCWB1250 – casino welcome bonus code for crypto players; a 125% match up to $1,250

BIGLEAGUES – 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe; also the only Bovada casino no deposit bonus code. We hope they’ll add more online casino no deposit bonus codes soon.

BV2NDCWB – a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 on the second and third deposits

BTC2NDCWB – a 125% match deposit bonus up to $1,250 on the second and third Bitcoin deposits

BTCSWB750 – sports welcome bonus for crypto players, at 75% match bonus up to $750, valid using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Bitcoin SV

PWB500 – the Bovada poker bonus, a 100% match up to $500 on your first deposit

Compared to other casino sites and sports betting services, Bovada updates its bonus codes and promos more frequently.

Every month is different, so pay attention.

The bonuses are primarily aimed at fresh players. They’re divided into casino, sportsbook, and poker room goodies.

Some bonuses are just the good ole match bonuses with specific wagering requirements. Others are different; for example, the BIGLEAGUES code for free spins on the site’s 777 Deluxe online slot machine.

If you’re into online poker, hit PWB500 for a 100% match up to $500 on your initial deposit in the poker space.

Bovada also hosts a referral program with up to $125 in bonuses for inviting your friends to hop on board.

The Bovada Rewards Program does a fine job keeping users hooked and happy with cash-back offers, time-sensitive promotions, and much more.

The VIP program offers rewards, perks, and even some bonus credits. All you have to do is keep placing bets and collect points for it. The bigger the stakes, the more points you’ll fetch. But always stay responsible and within your budget.

As for the sports betting section of the Bovada website, every US Dollar you wager delivers three points for straight bets, while every USD you spend on parlays reels in 25 points.

Best Bovada Casino Alternatives

1. Ignition – Best Bovada Casino Alternative

Great poker site

Welcome bonus up to $3,000

Better slots than Bovada

If you want a site that goes the extra mile in the bonus department, Ignition is always a solid choice.

Apart from 120 games in the catalog from as many as 13 providers, Ignition grants new players as much as $3,000 in combined casino bonuses.

The wagering requirements are decently low, and withdrawals take under 24 hours. Use the code IGWPCP100 for a 100% match up to $1,000 in fiat money.

2. Bitstarz – Best Bovada Alternative for Crypto Players

Amazing Bitstarz bonus codes

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins

Unique Bitcoin games you won’t find at Bovada

Do you want more than the 200 games Bovada has in store? OK. How about 3,500?

That’s right: more than three thousand games!

BitStarz is known as possibly the hottest crypto casino in the world right now. The site delivers the goods on all fronts with instant withdrawals, crypto-exclusive titles, and no fees.

But it has no sports betting section, and Bovada clearly does.

If you’re up for it, join the party for a 100% match up to a whopping 5 BTC in welcome bonuses.

3. BetOnline – Great Sportsbook Like Bovada

More competitive odds than Bovada

Great live dealer casino

Wider range of banking options

If it bugs you that Bovada only offers nine banking methods, we say check out BetOnline. This online casino boasts a selection of 350+ games, which is above Bovada’s catalog, but also an impressive line of 19 payment options that include credit cards, MoneyGram, and even Dogecoin!

BetOnline handles transactions swiftly and even greets you with a $1,000 welcome bonus. The dedicated app hosts over 25 markets, but we have to say we’re not fans of the 7.5% credit card fee at all.

Anyhow, if you want to avoid that fee and dive in headfirst with crypto, use the CRYPTO100 code for a 100% match up to $1,000.

Other Bovada Casino Reviews Online

For the sake of transparency, we make sure our experts also check online reviews and public forums to feel the market pulse and see what real players have to say.

We search for honest feedback and suggestions on what any online casino should do to improve.

When it comes to Bovada, the reviews were primarily positive. After checking the casino, we were not surprised by many of these remarks. The users praised the promos, crypto options, and the live gaming department.

Of course, not everyone was 100% happy, but we’re pleased to report that almost no one had any critical issues to point out. Online casinos can always improve and should strive for it. But when it comes to Bovada, the fundamentals are very much solid.

Bovada Online Casino Review – FAQs

Is Bovada a New Online Casino?

No, not by a long shot. The folks behind Bovada first joined the industry in 2000 as Bodog and rebranded to Bovada back in 2011, meaning they have over two decades of experience. Since the Bovada launch, the online casino rose to prominence as one of the top US-friendly casino sites on the web.

Is Bovada Casino Legit?

Yes. The Bovada online casino is legit and licensed by Curacao. The sole restrictions imposed on the site are based on the individual nation and state laws.

Is Bovada Safe and Regulated?

It is, yes. The site obtained the Curacao eGaming license and is still operating under it. Before the Curacao license, Bovada worked under the Kahnawake jurisdiction.

Does Bovada Offer Instant Play Games?

Yes, instant play games are readily available at Bovada. Instant play games require no special software and can be played directly from a web browser of your choice.

What’s the Age Requirement to Join Bovada?

At least 18. This age applies to most jurisdictions, but it’s always good to check your local rules and regulations for additional details.

What Happens if Bovada Tournament Stops or Gets Canceled?

Don’t fret because the official laws handle all cancellations. Everything stays in line with the Bovada policy. The guys will certainly not just take the money from their users and run, so you are safe.

Is Bovada Poker Part of Poker Network or Independent?

Bovada is part of the Pai Wang Luo Poker Network, the No. 5 biggest poker network worldwide.

How to Delete Account at Bovada Casino?

To entirely get rid of your Bovada user account, you will have to contact the site’s customer support. The team is available through live chat, phone, or email, and the issue is likely to be sorted out within hours.

How to Sign In to Bovada?

All you need to do is to go to the Bovada sign in page and enter your Bovada log in info. Make sure you use the same details you used when you created your Bovada account.

Which Documents Do I Need to Cash Out at Bovada?

Simply provide the service with a valid photo identification doc and a utility bill verifying your registered phone number.

What Are Progressive Slots Jackpots?

Progressive jackpots increase every time you or another player don’t score one. The longer the game lasts without a jackpot, the bigger it will get once a player finally lands it.

Wrapping Up Our Bovada Casino Review

We’ve reached the final section of our Bovada review. We hope this guide was helpful and that you feel more confident about what the site offers.

Bovada bonuses are one of the highlights here, as they can make a significant impact on your gaming quality. Our favorite is their exclusive BIGLEAGUES bonus code that comes with a 100% deposit match and 25 free spins.

However, we must not forget the vast selection of live dealer games, a quality mobile site, video poker, and table games – as well as the sports betting options. Phew.

And while Bovada is perfectly safe, never forget you joined the gambling space to have a bit of fun, so always gamble responsibly.

