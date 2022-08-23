But is Quatro Casino Canada legit? Are the bonuses any good here? And what about its games?

Quatro Casino has been in the casino industry for over a decade and it pops up on many lists of the best Canadian online casinos.

But is Quatro Casino Canada legit? Are the bonuses any good here? And what about its games?

We put our top team of online gambling experts on the case to examine the site and produce an in-depth Quatro Casino Canada review.

We’ll kick things off by summarizing the highlights of this online casino:

Best Quatro Casino Bonus Available to Canadian Players Right Now:

Quatro Casino Sign-Up Bonus : You can get 700 free spins in total divided into 7 tiers, plus a 100% casino bonus up to C$100 . The bonus spins are delivered daily, each time for a different slot game, including high RTP titles like Thunderstruck Wild Lightning and 9 Masks of Fire. This is one of the best welcome bonuses we’ve ever seen.

Pros:

700 free spins in the welcome package

C$100 welcome bonus

6-figure progressive jackpots

Many table games

Various e-wallets supported

24/7 customer support

100% optimized for mobile devices

Available in 4 languages ( see the French version here )

Loyalty program

Cons:

No bingo games

No phone customer support

Overall, we’ve discovered that Quatro Casino is a great Canadian casino online, but there’s also a few things we wouldn’t mind changing. Let’s take a look.

>> Click here to visit Quatro Casino CA

The Best Stand-Out Features of Quatro Casino Canada

We know that not everyone has the time to dive into an in-depth review of an online casino, which is why we think it’s always best to first showcase the gambling site’s essential features.

This way, you will be able to make a rough estimate of whether Quatro Casino is worthy of your attention.

So, here’s what makes Quatro Casino stand out from the competition:

700 free spins for new players, split into 7 tiers

Each round of bonus spins applies to different slot games

C$100 welcome bonus at a 100% match rate

More than 350 real money casino games

6-figure progressive jackpot slots, including the famous Mega Moolah

Some of the best online blackjack games for Canadian players

Kahnawake Gaming Commission License

Banking methods include plenty of e-wallets

Support team available 24/7 via live chat and email

You can use the platform in 4 languages

Is Quatro Casino Canada Legit?

Yes, Quatro Casino is a legit Canadian casino.

We did a thorough background check on this place, and it’s been around for over a decade, operating under several licenses (depending on your location), including the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, the Malta Gaming Authority, and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

For Canadian gamblers, Quatro Casino operates under the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, placing it under the same jurisdiction as many of the leading online casinos.

What’s more, this online casino urges players to stick to responsible gambling and guarantees fair play by using Random Number Generators. The RNGs are independently reviewed, and Quatro Casino is completely transparent about them.

Quatro Casino offers 128-bit encryption for 100% secure transactions. If any questions or issues pop up, you can reach out to customer service 24/7, any day of the year.

We also think you’ll be able to find most of your favorite games here, and all of them are 100% safe to play.

Some of the popular slots on Quatro Casino include Mega Moolah, as well as classic slots like Break Da Bank. Free online casino games and free slots are available for anyone to play in demo mode before putting real money on the line.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Quatro Casino Bonus as a Canadian Player?

Creating an account at Quatro Casino and claiming their welcome offer is as easy as it gets. It's just a few basic steps, and we'll take you through the process right away.

1. Create Your Quatro Casino Account

Use our link to access the Quatro Casino login page for Canada players (it will also ensure you get the best bonuses).

Click the ‘Play Now’ button in the top right corner.

Enter your first and last name and your email address.

Enter your date of birth and gender.

Create a strong password.

Enter your full address and select your currency. Click next.

You will receive a unique Quatro Casino log in username, and your casino bonus will be activated. To claim it, enter your mobile number, tick the box confirming you are of legal age to gamble online and click ‘Access Bonus Here’.

2. Make the First Deposit and Claim Your Quatro Casino Welcome Bonus

On the deposit page, adjust the amount you wish to deposit and select your currency.

Fund your account and claim the welcome bonus . Note that the minimum deposit requirement is C$10.

To claim the full 7-tier welcome bonus, you will need to visit the Quatro casino login page every day for a week and claim the free spins.

You can now enjoy Quatro casino games!

How Does Quatro Casino Canada Treat Its Players?

Both international and Canadian gamblers are treated quite nicely at Quatro Casino. This online casino does a fine job of laying out all the terms and conditions, bonus info, and licensing data.

We appreciate the transparency, and we can confirm that the site hosts quality games that all load swiftly with zero lag.

Quatro is also a top online casino in terms of customer support. You can communicate with the site's support agents around the clock, any day of the year, including all public holidays.

The support agents are polite, professional, and well-versed in all subjects related to the online casino, real-money games, transactions, and more.

As noted, Quatro Casino operates under the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and has been certified by the eCOGRA agency (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance).

Quatro Casino games use Random Number Generators to keep the online slots and other games fair and the outcome is guaranteed to be completely random.

We also liked how they have optimized the website for a great user experience on both desktop and mobile, and it’s available in four languages. Canadian players can use either the English or the French Quatro Casino website.

Honest Quatro Casino Canada Review

If you’re wondering if you should play online casino games at Quatro Casino CA, the quick answer is yes.

You should join Quatro Casino because it’s a legitimate online casino that offers an exceptional experience for slot players and a massive amount of free spins.

The following section will showcase how Quatro Casino performed when put against 5 strict benchmarks we traditionally use when reviewing casino sites.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

We counted about 350 real money casino games at Quatro Casino Canada.

Overall, it is a slots-oriented gambling site. The platform hosts games from Microgaming, one of the leading game studios.

We had loads of fun playing Immortal Romance - one of the best online slots to play these days - and we also recommend a slot game everyone is raving about, the famous Mega Moolah.

Apart from the slot games, Quatro Casino also hosts an impressive selection of blackjack variants, including Vegas Strip, Atlantic City Blackjack, American Blackjack, European Blackjack, and more. Both single-hand and multi-hand games are available.

Roulette is another option, with American and European variants available on the platform. Quatro Casino does not host classic poker games or tourneys, but you can play video poker.

Finally, the progressive slot games are top-notch, delivering six-figure jackpots. If you want the biggest jackpots, check out Mega Vault Millionaire, Mega Moolah, and King Cashalot.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Quatro Casino’s welcome package for CA players includes 700 free spins and up to C$100 in bonus funds at a 100% match rate.

By depositing C$100, you are granted C$100 and 100 free spins per day for an entire week. You are awarded free spins for a different slot game each day.

The minimum deposit you must make to be eligible for the welcome package is C$10. In that case, you will land C$10 in bonus funds and 70 free spins deposited over 7 days.

Then, the Loyalty Program awaits once you’re finished with the welcome offer. Players automatically enter the program by playing games at Quatro Casino.

The more you play, the higher levels you can reach. There are six tiers, each carrying different promotions and perks. With this VIP Program, Quatro does a fine job of keeping regular players excited to stay on the platform.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

Quatro Casino supports traditional fiat banking and various e-wallets. You can use all major debit and credit cards, prepaid vouchers, AstroPay, Interac, Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, and more.

When cashing out, the pending period is 48 hours, and the casino might require ID verification along the way. The minimum payout request you can make is $50 for all banking methods except wire transfers, which require $300 cashouts or more.

The payout time varies depending on the payment method you use.

Of course, e-wallets are the fastest and require 1 to 3 business days, while bank transfers are the slowest, requiring up to 10 business days. The casino charges no withdrawal fees for most banking options except DBT, which is charged $50 or $100 if your payout exceeds $3,000.

Mobile Optimization: 5/5

With the other highlights out of the way, let’s talk more about the Quatro Casino app (no download needed; you can use it from your browser).

This online mobile casino is geared towards slot games just like the desktop version, including Mega Moolah, Immortal Romance, Mega Money Multiplier, Golden Princess, Reel Gems, and more.

The Quatro Casino mobile site offers a top-notch experience for all iOS and Android devices. The website is fully optimized for instant play from any mobile browser.

The design is top-notch; all pages load fast, no matter if you’re checking the FAQ section or playing progressive jackpot slot games. We’ve detected zero lag, and the platform utilizes 128-bit encryption for maximum security.

In aesthetic terms, the website is sleek and elegant, with just enough vivid details to make it stand out from the competition. Quatro Casino is easy on the eyes, utilizing a light background and dark text - arguably not the most original combo - but don't fix it if it ain't broken, right?

Customer Support: 5/5

Quatro Casino Canada offers 24/7 customer support, any day of the week. You can reach out to support agents using live chat or email. Live chat is the fastest option because you will receive a reply within minutes, if not seconds. Email communication is solid, but still takes around 10-12 hours to get a response.

The FAQ page is also solid and covers most of the questions players genuinely ask.

In our experience, the casino’s representatives are responsive, polite, and highly professional. You can ask them any question related to the platform or online gambling in general and receive a swift response.

Quatro Casino Canada Review Score: 4.7/5

Quatro Casino Canada has scored an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

That’s a good score, placing Quatro on par with some of the leading casino sites in the world. The platform is geared toward slot games and offers an exceptional experience for fans of Microgaming slots.

The 700 free spins included in the welcome package will make your first week on the site a memorable one. Then, pay attention to the Loyalty Program, and you’re in for a lot of fun.

And while we hope they add some sports betting options or cryptocurrency payment methods, there’s not much that Quatro Casino Canada does wrong.

Related Review: Bovada Casino review

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Quatro Casino Canada?

The Quatro Casino Terms & Conditions point out that Canadian players must be 19 or older to join the site. You might be requested to provide documents such as your ID card to verify your identity.

So, don't use fake info when registering because the casino retains the full right to terminate your account over it and suspend any balance, including your winnings.

You are also not allowed to have more than one account, and you cannot run an account for anyone else but yourself.

The platform does not allow fund transfer between individual player accounts. For account verification, the casino can ask for a copy of your credit card, bank statements, passport, ID, driver’s license, and bank statements or utility bills.

As a member of the Interactive Gaming Council, Quatro Casino promotes responsible gambling and offers players an option to cool off anywhere from 24 hours to 6 weeks. You can also self-exclude yourself from the site for 6 months, set deposit limits, and access services offering help with gambling addiction directly from their website.

What Bonuses Are Available at Quatro Casino Canada?

The welcome bonus and subsequent promos are among the key factors attracting players to any online casino.

Quatro Casino Canada offers the following welcome bonus:

The Quatro Casino welcome package includes 700 free spins and a 100% deposit bonus up to $100 in bonus funds.

If you make a deposit of C$10, you can get 70 bonus spins and C$10 in deposit bonuses

For a C$20 deposit, you can get 140 free spins and a C$20 bonus

With a C$50 deposit, you can get 350 free spins and a C$50 bonus

Finally, if you make a deposit of C$100, you’ll get 700 free spins and up to C$100

Note that the free spins aren't instantly credited to your account. Regardless if you deposit C$10 or C$100, the free spins are divided into 7 equal daily increments.

So, let's say you deposited C$100. You will get 100 spins every day for a whole week. Here's how it works:

Day 1: 100 free spins on Thunderstruck Wild Lightning

Day 2: 100 free spins on Casino Rewards Midnight Assassin

Day 3: 100 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire

Day 4: 100 free spins on Immortal Romance

Day 5: 100 free spins on Casino Rewards 20-Year Celebration

Day 6: 100 free spins on Amazing Link: Zeus

Day 7: 100 free spins on Casino Rewards Hyper Strike

Note that you need to log in to your Quatro account every day to claim the bonuses. The free spins will not be awarded automatically. You only need to log in, but don't forget to do it!

No bonus code is needed. Just click here to claim your Quatro Casino welcome bonus.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Quatro Casino Canada

We're not going to pretend that Quatro Casino is the only quality online casino when there’s plenty of other options.

So, if Quatro Casino was not quite what you had in mind, check out the gambling sites below.

Spin Casino - Best Alternative to Quatro Casino Canada Overall

30+ game providers

Exceptional mobile version

Over 400+ slot games with 97% average RTP

C$1,000 welcome bonus and 100 free spins

Online since 2001

Dedicated casino app

Spin Casino is known as one of the best casinos for Canadian Players, and it’s easy to see why.

It hosts games from over 30 software studios, rounding up the creme de la creme selection of over 400 online slots with high RTPs. Some of the notable developers featured here include Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger, and more.

And unlike Quatro, Spin offers many live casino games - over 50 of them, to be exact. All the popular games are included in the mix, including blackjack, 3-card poker, baccarat, roulette, and more.

You can gain access to instant-play games directly from the site's mobile browser version or download a dedicated app. Dedicated gaming software is not common these days, and Spin Casino deserves a shoutout for it.

The platform has been active since 2001 and has done a fine job cementing its reputation as one of the leaders in the industry.

The gaming catalogue includes modern video slots and progressive jackpots that reach seven figures on the regular. You can check out your favorite games from your computer, download software to play on your mobile device, and more.

Spin Casino offers a C$1,000 welcome bonus with 100 bonus spins. Click here to claim it.

Red Dog - Top Quatro Casino Alternative for Canadian Players Looking for More Variety

Incredibly varied game library

Free slot games

The best site for RealTime Gaming slots

4 cryptocurrencies accepted, unlike at Quatro

Keno games available

Red Dog is another top-level slots-oriented casino and a somewhat new online gambling site that offers the finest selection of RealTime Gaming (RTG) slot games on the web.

Another one of Red Dog's top qualities is the complete lack of transaction fees, including deposits and withdrawals using fiat and crypto. Zero-fee crypto casinos are a dime a dozen, but with fiat, it's a flat-out gem.

Since we touched on the banking department, you can use fiat money to handle your finances at Red Dog or opt for one of the four supported cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

As an RTG-exclusive online casino, Red Dog delivers the best bonuses and promotions whenever a new title is added to the catalogue. That said, their welcome offer (240% plus 40 FS) is a bit underwhelming if we compare it to Quatro’s, but a bonus is still a bonus, right?

Live dealer games are available to registered players, and the table games selection is a bit more varied than what Quatro Casino has in store. The site is fully optimized for all Windows phones, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

Click here to claim Red Dog’s 240% casino bonus and 40 free spins

7Bit - Best Quatro Casino Canada Alternative for Crypto Users

150+ table games

Over 1,000 slot games

40+ game studios

8 cryptocurrencies supported

10-minute payouts

177% match bonus + 77 free spins

If you don’t lack Quatro Casino’s lack of crypto options, check out 7bit. This online casino is a must for any best crypto casino rundown, offering an impressive selection of provably fair games and 8 crypto banking methods.

You can check out over 1,000 casino games from over 40 studios, which is a very impressive number. Most casinos struggle to feature 10+ providers, let alone over 40.

7bit supports major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also some of the lower-cap altcoins.

Another standout feature is their catalogue of table games. With over 150 titles, you'll find everything you need, from traditional poker games to many blackjack variants.

You can click here and use the exclusive 7bit promo code SPIN for a 177% match bonus and 77 free spins on the Platinum Lightning Deluxe slot game.

Related Articles:

Other Quatro Casino Canada Reviews Online

When reviewing online casinos, in addition to testing the websites ourselves, we also like to read reviews by other players like us.

In other words, we want to know what the community has to say, which is why we check unbiased third-party websites with casino reviews.

This way, we get to see what the online gambling community has to say about the site, and even get a few pointers on which factors to focus on.

When it comes to Quatro Casino, we’re happy to report that online gamblers have mostly praised what Quatro Casino offers.

While not everyone is thrilled about the lack of live dealer games or bingo options, no one hasn’t pointed out any critical issues - and we agree.

Quatro Casino Canada Review: Final Verdict

Quatro Casino Canada deserves to be crowned one of the top online gambling sites for Canadian players.

With 700 free spins and awesome slots games, it is possibly the best online casino for slot players. The selection of table games is decent but nothing to write home about, and the user experience is top-notch.

If you like the sound of Quatro Casino Canada, don’t forget to claim your welcome bonus (700 FS + 100% up to C$100), and we hope you have a lot of fun playing here!

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Canadian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.