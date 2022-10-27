While we can all agree that online casinos are a blast and a great way to kill some time, there’s always a little something missing — the human element.

If you’re getting bored chasing jackpot slots, you’ll be glad to know we’ve put together a list of the 9 best live casinos you can sign up for right now.

You’ll get much of the excitement you would find at a brick-and-mortar casino but without the need to change out of your pajamas. It’s a win/win.

We found Ignition’s blackjack-focused live dealer casino to be the overall best place to get started.

But if you’re curious to see why and how they stack up against the others, read on.

Best Live Casinos

1. Ignition — Best Live Casino in the USA Overall

Pros:

$3,000 casino and poker welcome bonus

Robust live casino with tons of blackjack tables

Best online poker app and tournaments

Live casino limits range from $1 to $10,000 per hand

Tons of popular casino titles

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

If you’re at all familiar with online gambling, you’ve surely heard the name Ignition. They’re one of the top online casinos for several reasons, not the least of which is their solid selection of live dealer games and amazing poker tournaments.

When you’re looking for diverse ways to bet, you can’t do much better than Ignition Casino.

Live Casino Games – 4.7/5

Ignition Casino’s live dealer online casino offerings rival anything out there; with over 30 blackjack tables to choose from — virtually all of which have an unlimited bet behind – there is almost always an open seat to take.

Plus, you’ll find two early payout tables that happily seat unlimited players, so even if the tables are busy, you have something to do.

Players will also find American and European roulette, Super 6, and baccarat, though only a small selection of each game type is available… which isn’t surprising given the draw blackjack has on gamblers.

Other Games – 4.5/5

Ignition Casino’s selection of online casino games is fairly robust. You’ll find a decent variety of casino poker (including jackpot versions of Caribbean Hold’em and Caribbean Stud), bingo, keno, and a great selection of popular slots, including a small selection of Hot Drop Jackpots for those who like to dream big.

Their best game offering, though, has to be their selection of online poker. In addition to having one of the best apps we’ve ever seen, you’ll have no problem finding a truly anonymous table to drop into every flavor of poker you can dream of. Add in their Monthly Milly and other tournaments, and you’ll understand why Ignition is considered by many to be the best.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

You’re in for a treat with Ignition Casino’s welcome bonus. It packs in extra bang for your buck by giving you not one but two match bonuses on your first deposit. When you make your first deposit of up to $1,000, you’ll get the following bonuses depending on whether you use crypto or fiat.

Crypto deposits will see a 150% match bonus up to $1,500 for both Ignition’s fantastic poker and their robust online casino, while deposits by credit card will see a 100% match up to $1,000 for both poker and casino.

The casino portion of the deposit is subject to a 25x wagering requirement, while your poker bonus is unlocked by playing poker and earning Ignition Miles (reward points) over the next 30 days. The bonus is unlocked at a rate of $1 per 30 points earned and is credited to your account as cash.

If you love cards and want some of the best poker experience and live blackjack out there, click here to sign up and get a match bonus good for Ignition’s world-class poker and its fantastic selection of casino games.

2. Super Slots — Best Live Dealer Games for High Rollers

Pros:

400% crypto welcome bonus

Several exciting promotions

Two live dealer casinos

Stakes up to $20,000 per hand for blackjack

Tons of banking options

Cons:

No live chat support

Lack of loyalty program is a bummer

A relative newcomer to the online casino scene, Super Slots was founded in 2020. Don’t let that put you off, however – this live dealer casino has been making waves the entire time.

It has become one of the premier online gambling sites, thanks to its fantastic array of bonuses, great game selection, and the cashier accepting 17 different forms of cryptocurrency.

Live Casino Games – 4.7/5

Super Slots’ live casino is broken up into two casinos – Red and Black. Let’s crack them open and see what’s inside, shall we?

Their Red Casino on its own is comparable to Ignition’s, with a smaller selection of about 10 blackjack tables in a variety of table limits. You’ll also find both American and European roulette inside, with both live dealers and auto-roulette tables. Lastly, the Red Casino has a couple of baccarat and Super 6 tables, rounding things out nicely.

Super Slots’ Black Casino is powered by Fresh Deck Studios and has a similar selection of games. Plenty of live blackjack games, though you’ll find tables with Baltic Blackjack and Latin Blackjack mixed in. They’ve also got a few roulette tables and baccarat tables as well.

The biggest difference between the Black and Red casinos came down to the stake size.

The Black live casino features massive limits, ranging up to $20,000 per hand for blackjack and up to $12,500 for roulette. That’s the highest you’ll find on our list today.

Other Games – 4.6/5

You’ll find plenty of other casino games inside Super Slots Casino’s proverbial walls, including a broad selection of classic BetSoft slots like Faerie Spells and Reels of Wealth.

We were rather pleased with their casino blackjack offering as well. Multi-hand, single deck, 21 burn – Super Slots has a dozen to choose from, and they all play great.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

Cryptocurrency players can use the “CRYPTO400” bonus code to get a 400% match on their first deposit up to $4,000 with a stiff-but-reasonable 48x wagering requirement.

Not a fan of crypto? No problem. Use the “SS250” promo code to get a similarly excellent 250% match bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit with 35x wagering requirements. Fiat players will have access to additional promo codes to make their welcome bonuses stretch over the next 4 deposits as well, so this is a solid deal.

You’ll also find a whole wealth of other promotions on the site, like their Refer-a-Friend bonus, or Tuesday Top Up, giving you all sorts of reasons to keep coming back.

Unfortunately, as is often the case, live casino games do not contribute to your wagering requirements, and the video slots are the best way to work through that rollover.

If you’re ready to embark, click here and use the “CRYPTO400” code to get a 400% match on your first deposit up to $4,000 at Super Slots.

3. Ducky Luck — Best Welcome Offer of All US Live Casinos Online

Pros:

500% Welcome Bonus + 150 free spins

Regular sweepstakes for great prizes

Daily free spins

Amazing customer support

Cons:

Payouts can be slow on peak days

Another fresh casino, Ducky Luck sprung into existence in 2020, and thanks to its great selection of games and some of the best bonuses around — it has become an instant hit in the world of live online casinos.

We appreciate their fast and courteous 24/7 customer service, as well. We’ve had little reason to call on them so far, but every experience has been phenomenal.

Our only gripe (if you can call it that) is that there have been occasions where payouts have taken 3-4 days to process. But so long as you factor that in, you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Live Casino Games – 4.4/5

Ducky Luck offers a solid live casino experience thanks to the provider Fresh Deck. You’ll find European, Baltic, Latin, and American blackjack tables, as well as both auto dealer and live dealer roulette with both American and European rulesets.

And because no self-respecting live dealer casino would avoid the superspy classic, you’ll find yourself some baccarat as well inside.

Other Games – 4.6/5

With over 400 slot titles to choose from, you’ll have plenty to spend your welcome bonus on (don’t worry, we’ll tell you about that in just a bit).

Whether you’re a fan of the classic 3-reel slots like Dr. Acula and Diamond Cherries, or you prefer huge jackpots as you’ll find in Jackpot 5x wins – which is up over $250k at the time of writing this – Ducky Luck has something for everybody.

We were rather impressed with their video poker selection as well, with a huge variety of both single and multi-hand titles.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

We were blown away by this casino’s massive welcome bonus. While none of the bonuses can be used to play live dealer games, we’re certain you’ll be excited to hear about it anyways.

New players can make their first deposit and expect a 500% match bonus of up to $2,500 and 50 free spins over the next three days on Mythic Wolf, Golden Gorilla, and 5x Wins. All of this with a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement.

When you couple that with their cryptocurrency promotion – where depositing $500+ with crypto enters you in the sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Costa Rica – it really pays to play live dealer games at Ducky Luck Casino.

Click here to get started and collect your 500% match bonus and 150 free spins at one of the best duckin’ live casinos around.

4. Big Spin Casino — Best Live Casino for Blackjack

Pros:

200% welcome bonus

250% match on weekend reloads

Solid selection of live dealer games

Tons of popular casino titles

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

Quite dated website layout

Big Spin Casino is a solid online gambling site with over 200 casino games and a wealth of reload bonuses to keep you playing. Visually, the website feels dated, with graphics reminiscent of late-90s CGI and a layout that… sometimes requires refreshing to get it to work right.

So long as you tell yourself it’s part of Big Spin’s charm, you’re in for a treat, as they do plenty of great things that more than make up for a slightly janky website.

Live Casino Games – 4.4/5

As with most of the best live casino sites, you’ll find plenty of blackjack tables to choose from with a wide array of limits – broken down here into bronze, silver, and gold.

Big Spin also has an early payout blackjack table, which lets you back out of a hand before it’s completed, giving you a payout that has a chance at being bigger than your original bet, even.

This live dealer casino also provides American and European roulette, baccarat, as well as the exciting baccarat offshoot known as Super 6.

Other Games – 4.4/5

Big Spin Casino might not have the largest selection of online casino games at just over 200 titles, but they’ve partnered with several great game providers, so you’re going to have plenty to choose from.

Slot titles like Book of Helios, Stampede, and the always exciting Alkemor’s Elements are easily found on Big Spin’s featured page.

You’ll also find a surprisingly solid array of casino table games, with Single Deck, 5 Hand, and Jackpot Blackjack titles nestled alongside Three-Card Rummy, VIP Roulette, Pai Gow Poker, and so much more.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

Big Spin Casino offers a 200% match bonus of up to $1,000 to new players using the promo code “BIGSPIN200” upon deposit. This bonus comes with a 40x wagering requirement and is not a bad way to start your play.

Where Big Spin Casino really shines, however, is their reload bonuses. Once per week, players can use the “100BIGSPIN” promo code to get a 100% match on their deposits up to $1,000, which is a fantastic bonus… but it gets better still.

If you wait till the weekend to make your deposit, you can use the “BSCWEEKEND” bonus code once to get a 250% match bonus up to $2,000, and you can use this bonus once on Saturday and once on Sunday. That’s a lot of free play.

Take a stab at BigSpinCasino’s numerous blackjack tables.

5. Slots.lv — Best Live Dealer Casino in the USA for Super-6 Baccarat

Pros:

Up to $7,500 welcome package

Mega selection of jackpot games

Straightforward rewards program

Live blackjack, roulette, and Super-6 baccarat

Cons:

Website UI is uninspired

Doesn’t accept e-wallets

Some games are not optimized for mobile

With a name like Slots.lv, you automatically know where their focus is. However, they have a nice little gem of a live casino tucked in there that, when combined with everything else this casino does, meant we had to include them in our top five.

Granted, their website feels a bit like an overturned wheelbarrow. However, they offer a fantastic welcome bonus, a variety of jackpot games – not just jackpot slots, but bingo, poker, and more – and a fantastic rewards program where you can earn cash prizes simply by playing your favorite games.

What’s not to love?

Live Casino Games – 4.0/5

While Slots.lv’s offering might feel a bit anemic, it’s feature-rich, and even with fewer available tables — it absolutely stands up to scrutiny.

You’ll find both American and European roulette, which have become live dealer staples, a version of baccarat that permits a special side bet – giving you a chance to win even more – as well as a Super 6 table that gives you 5 different side bets you can make.

Of course, you’ll also find early payout blackjack as well as standard live dealer blackjack. This is a great place to start, too, since Slots.lv’s blackjack tables have a feature that lets you know what is the best play statistically speaking, so that way you can learn the game without having to constantly reference a strategy guide.

Other Games – 4.6/5

Slots.lv has a fantastic mix of online casino games. Whether you’re looking for specialty games like bingo and keno, video poker, or popular slot games like Cyberpunk City and 777 Deluxe, you have enough variety to consider removing “boredom” from your vocabulary.

To make matters even more delicious, you’ll find over 30 games with sizable jackpots. Whether you play Caribbean Hold’em, Amazonia Bingo, or the Gold Rush Gus slot, you’ve got plenty of reasons to play.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

Slots.lv offers a massive welcome bonus, letting new players get up to $7,500 in bonuses. If the thought of that much extra cash to play with excites you – and it should – let’s break down how to get it.

New players will see a 300% match up to $1,500 on their first deposit with crypto, and their next 8 deposits will see a 150% match up to $750, bringing that total bonus up to $7,500, all with a 35x wagering requirement.

Not a fan of crypto? No problem. Just deposit with a credit card and get a 200% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit and a 100% match up to $500 on your next 8, bringing your total bonus up to $5,000 with the same 35x requirements.

Click here to sign up and get a 300% match bonus (or 200% if you’re allergic to blockchains) on your first deposit and see what Slots.lv has to offer.

How We Ranked and Reviewed the Best Live Dealer Casinos for US Players

Live Dealer Games:

While there are a wealth of different live casino games, we wanted to make sure every live online casino in the USA had the greats. We’re talking blackjack, roulette, and baccarat… and if they have super 6 (no-commission baccarat), all the better.

Other Games:

Nobody wants to play live dealer games all the time. We made sure to fill our list with online live dealer casinos rich in video poker, slots, and specialty games like keno and bingo. That way, you not only have something to take a break with but a variety of great games to use your casino bonus on.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Whether it’s a kickin’ rad deposit match or a fistful of free spins, we’ve made sure that you have a range of excellent welcome bonuses and promotions to choose from. Just beware that most live dealer casinos don’t let you use bonuses on live dealer casino games since they’re usually meant for slots.

Guide to Playing Live Dealer Games Online in the USA

Are live dealer casinos really live?

Yes, live dealer online casinos feature real live dealers streamed directly to you from a remote studio or casino somewhere else in the world. It works very much like playing in a brick-and-mortar casino, though your wagers are made over the internet instead.

What games can I play at a live casino?

While it varies from casino to casino, you can expect to find live roulette, live blackjack, casino hold ’em, three card poker, baccarat, as well as a variety of live game shows and any number of other popular table games. Some casinos even have live slot games.

Which live dealer games are the most popular in the USA?

The three most popular live dealer games in the USA would have to be blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. You’ll find these in almost all live dealer casinos, usually with plenty of betting ranges and variants.

Which live casino game is easiest to win?

Blackjack is one of the easiest live dealer games to win. House advantage is rather low, and once you have learned the rules of the game, your skill and knowledge can help you increase your winning chances.

Baccarat features an extremely low house edge as well — and there’s no learning curve here.

Are live dealer games rigged?

No, live dealer games are absolutely not rigged. So long as you’re playing at a regulated, reputable casino – such as any of the live online casinos on our list – you can rest assured that you are getting a fair live dealer casino experience.

Can live dealers see you?

No, live dealers cannot see you. The live stream is a one-way stream from them to you, meaning you’re free to keep wearing your pair of lucky sweatpants with all the holes.

Which is the best live casino?

Based on our research results, the 5 best live dealer casinos you can join right now include:

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Live Casinos

Ignition: Ignition Casino has some of the best live poker tables around, backed by a robust live casino chock-full of blackjack, live roulette, and baccarat. Top it off with a 150% welcome bonus up to $3,000 — and it’s no wonder we selected Ignition as the best live casino in the USA.

Super Slots: Super Slots knocks it out of the park with their two complete live dealer casinos featuring stake limits up to $20,000. With great customer service, an epic selection of casino games, and a stellar 400% crypto bonus — this is easily one of the best live online casinos available today.

Ducky Luck: Ducky Luck Casino sweetens the pot with a great selection of live dealer games powered by Fresh Deck Studios; plus, you can enter to win their Tryptocurrency Sweepstakes, giving you a shot at winning a trip to Costa Rica. Upon signing up, you can claim a 500% match on your first deposit up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins with a nice 30x wagering requirement.

Big Spin Casino: While its website design could use some fine-tuning, BigSpinCasino offers a solid live gambling experience chock full of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and super 6. New players can use the promo code “BIGSPIN200” when making their first deposit to get a 200% bonus with 40x wagering requirements.

Slots.lv: While people don’t usually think of playing live casino games when they’re looking at Slots.lv, we’re here to tell you that that is a mistake. Their small-but-mighty live dealer casino has everything you’d find in the other 4 top casinos but with a slimmer table selection. They make up for it with awesome in-play features.

How to Sign-Up & Play Live Casino Games in the US

Because we think playing live casino games should be easy, we’ve laid out a step-by-step guide on how to get started with our #1 pick – Ignition.

Step 1: Follow this link to visit Ignition’s official website and click the orange “JOIN” button at the top of the window.

Step 2: Fill out the registration form with your first and last name, date of birth, as well as a valid mobile number and email address. You’ll also want to create a password and provide your zip code. Check the box indicating that you’re old enough and click register.

Step 3: Once your account is created and you’ve verified through the link they sent you, you’ll be able to log in. However, you’ll have to verify your phone number too before you’re allowed to claim the welcome bonus.

Step 4: After you’ve cleared that up, you just need to head to the cashier, make a deposit and claim your bonus to play. Congratulations.

Ready to Play the Best Live Casino Games?

At this point, we have equipped you with enough live dealer casino information to be dangerous.

As you’re well aware, we chose Ignition as our overall best pick thanks to its fantastic live dealer blackjack selection, solid casino, fantastic live poker tables, and a great welcome bonus, but you don’t have to stop there.

Each casino on our list shines in some way, so be sure to check them all out.

Have fun, and remember to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is US-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

This is a Partnered Post.