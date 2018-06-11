D-Mart parent Avenue Supermarts' market cap briefly surges past Rs 1 lakh cr mark

New Delhi: The market valuation of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of retail chain D-Mart, surged past the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in intra-day trade on Monday.

Shares of the company rose by 1.68 percent to Rs 1,619.95 -- their 52-week high - in intra-day trade on BSE. However, later the stock trimmed most of its early gains and closed at Rs 1,593.80, up 0.05 percent.

Taking the intra-day high price in consideration, the company's market valuation rose to Rs 1,01,098 crore. But at close of the session, its market capitalisation (m-cap) slipped to Rs 99,466.59 crore.

On NSE, shares of the company closed with 0.05 percent gains at Rs 1,594.40.

In terms of equity volume, 1.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 8 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The company stands at 29th position in the overall m-cap ranking on BSE.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts got listed on bourses on 21 March, 2017. Since listing, the stock has gained nearly 149 percent.