CAIT seeks commerce minister Suresh Prabhu's intervention in Flipkart-Walmart deal

Business PTI May 07, 2018 16:48:48 IST

New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT on Monday said it seeks Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu's intervention in the proposed $12-billion Flipkart-Walmart deal, saying the alliance will encourage malpractices and predatory pricing in e-commerce.

In a letter to Prabhu, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the sale of Flipkart's Singapore holding company should not be allowed till the time the government frames an e-commerce policy.

Representational image. Reuters.

The traders' body argued that the government should make it mandatory that such deals can take place only when 75 percent of the sellers on an e-platform give their assent since they would be the worst sufferers.

"In order to ensure free and fair e-commerce business in the country, we suggest that a policy for e-commerce should be finalised at an early date in consultation with all stakeholders including the trading community," CAIT said.

Moreover, it claimed that such a deal will encourage malpractices, loss funding and predatory pricing in e-commerce in the absence of any monitoring mechanism and create an uneven level playing field where offline and online traders will be unable to compete.


