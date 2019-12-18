Inspiring Conversation Episode # 44 With Seetu Kohli

On Episode 44 of Inspiring Conversations ( www.inspiringconversations.in ), our host Agnelorajesh ( www.agnelorajesh.com), Chairman for St. Angelo’s VCNT Ventures ( Www.Savvglobal.Com ) strikes up a conversation with Seetu Kohli, an illustrious architect and the CEO of Seetu Kohli Homes.

Her entrepreneurial journey is nothing short of inspiring. Seetu hails from a business family so jumped to creating a business of her own right out of college, and has seen her strength and creativity lead her through this journey to create a successful business.

It’s great to know the journeys of such entrepreneurs who have been there and done that, and this show helps create a roadmap for budding entrepreneurs, inspiring many of us to take the plunge and start something of our own. Watch the video for more.

