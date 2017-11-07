iPhone X's Super Retina display is prone to 'burn-in' over prolonged usage; Apple says not to worry

With the iPhone X, Apple has ventured into the market of fullscreen displays that has become a trend for smartphone manufacturers across the globe. The 5.8-inch display covers the entire front side of the phone except for a tiny notch at the top which houses the TrueDepth camera sensor module. This is also the first time when Apple has used an OLED display on its phone rather than the conventional IPS LCD display.

Apple has setup a support page on its website highlighting all the relevant changes in its OLED display technology or as Apple calls it the Super Retina. Apple claims that the Super Retina is better than the traditional OLED displays due to its high brightness, high colour accuracy, and wide colour support.

However, Apple also points out that over an extended long-term use the OLED display may include an image persistence” or “burn-in" issue. OLED burn-in had earlier become a major problem in some of Google's flagship Pixel 2 XL devices.

Burn-in occurs when the display shows a faint remnant of an image of the previous screen even though a new image has already appeared on the display. Apple clarified that along with extended long-term use, burn-in may occur in cases when a high contrast image is displayed for long periods of time. According to Apple, they have "engineered the Super Retina display to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED "burn-in."

Apple gave out a few tips so that the get the maximum out of the Super Retina. They include updating the iOS to the latest possible upgrade regularly, using the auto-brightness feature and avoid the display of static images at maximum brightness on your screen for long periods of time.