Google Pixel 2 XL OTA update addresses screen burn-in and display colour complaints with minor tweaks to the OS

In its first step towards addressing the myriad issues plaguing the Pixel 2 XL, Google has issued a software update for the device.

The Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in issue was a very prominent one. Reviewers saw burn-in on their devices within weeks of receiving it, and while burn-in is expected on OLED displays, the deterioration of Google’s OLED displays happened exponentially faster than expected.

To address this issue, the software update brings down the maximum brightness a notch and introduces a new navigation bar that will fade out after a period of inactivity.

Another criticism that the display faced was that it wasn’t as “vivid” as other, competing OLED displays. This is also an interesting criticism as it centres around an argument for colour accuracy vs punchy colours. The Pixel 2 XL’s OLED display is bright and colour-accurate and supports wide-gamut colours. In other words, it can display a wider range of colours than a standard display. The problem with Android is that it’s not yet fully optimised to support that wider colour gamut and so the UI and most apps look muted.

Other phones with OLED displays cannot display a standard colour gamut accurately so the colours are oversaturated and pumped it. This is most commonly seen in Samsung’s phones, including the S8. Apple’s iPhones have been supporting wide-gamut displays for over a year now and the OS has been updated to take advantage of the feature.

The muted, but colour-accurate display, doesn’t seem to have gone down well with many users. For their sake, Google has now added the option of a “saturated” mode, which pumps up the colours. Android Central notes that this mode will still not overly saturate the colours, but they will at least look “punchy”. They add that the Pixel 2’s clicking audio issue has also been addressed.

The patch also addresses several bugs and security holes, including the Wi-Fi KRACK vulnerability.