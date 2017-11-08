Apple iPhone X is the best smartphone for clicking photos according to DxOMark; still trails Pixel 2 in overall score

DxOMark, the industry-wide imaging benchmarking authority has posted its results for the camera performance with Apple’s latest flagship, the Apple iPhone X.

DxOMark gave the iPhone X a staggering 101 in the photos section along with a score of 89 in the video section. The interesting thing to note here is that Apple iPhone X still lags behind the Google Pixel 2 in the overall DxOMark score.

For perspective, Google Pixel 2 scored 99 as the photo score and 96 in the video score to make a total score of 98. iPhone X scored more than the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which scored a score of 100 during the testing. According to the report, the camera in iPhone X captures ‘very good exposure’ along with good amount of highlight and shadow detail preservation in HDR images. The sensor renders the colours accurately along with correct white balance in ‘all lighting conditions’. The sensor also manages to preserve a good amount of detail and decrease the level of noise in ‘most ‘lighting conditions’ and the bokeh is natural in the images.

DxOMark did point out that autofocus on the camera was ‘a little slow’ on some occasions and there was visible red-eye in the shots with smartphone camera flash along with Ghosting artifacts. Moving towards the video things of the side, iPhone X camera saw ‘high-frequency oscillations’ in movements such as walking along with visibility of luminance noise and loss of sharpness while tracking any object in low light conditions. The device scored 89 in comparison to 91 scored by Huawei Mate 10 Pro and 96 that Google Pixel 2 scored. Overall, iPhone X is tied with Huawei Mate 10 Pro at the total score of 97 and Google Pixel 2 manages to stay on the top with a score of 98.