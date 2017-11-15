Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini expected to launch alongside Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: Report

Besides Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, it has been rumoured that the South-Korean smartphone maker will also release a 'Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini'.

According to Business Korea, Samsung will launch the 'mini' version of the Galaxy S9 series alongside the other two smartphones (Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+) in early 2018. The new premium flagship smartphones are rumoured to launch in March of 2018.

Reports suggest that the 'mini' smartphone features a display that is less than 5-inches across (diagonally) but would retain the curved edges of its predecessors.

It has to be taken into consideration that both, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7, were supposed to come with their 'mini' versions as well. But, this never happened. Samsung first introduced 'mini' versions of its flagships after the launch of the Galaxy S3. But since then, we have yet to see another 'mini' flagship smartphone launch after the S5, we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt.

As for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, they are expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 845 SoCs from Qualcomm and will be powered by 6 GB RAM.

The new Galaxy S9 series could also be the first lot of smartphones to feature the new Qualcomm silicon as Samsung. Just like last year, Samsung seems to have reportedly snagged the first order for itself. Other expected features include a dual camera setup, a QHD+ display, which are specifications that come quite close to the Galaxy Note 8 that was launched this year.

The Galaxy S8's Mini version was supposed to be released after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The two variants that were supposed to release were Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini and Galaxy S8 Active. After several rumours and leaks, Samsung eventually launched the Galaxy S8 Active in August this year, but there was still no sign of the Mini model. These were supposed to be along the lines of Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy S4 Mini and the Galaxy S5 Mini that were launched before.

The 'mini' versions of these flagship smartphones are similar to what Sony (and earlier HTC) manufactures. They pack in hardware similar to their bigger siblings with minor compromises made on the display resolution, screen size and battery capacity, apart from the smaller physical size.